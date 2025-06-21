Agustin Ramirez drives in four as Marlins dump Braves

Rookie Agustin Ramirez homered and matched a season high with four RBIs, lifting the host Miami Marlins to a 6-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

Ramirez belted a three-run homer in the third inning and added an RBI single in the seventh. He also homered and had four RBIs in Miami's 10-8 victory over the San Diego Padres on May 28.

The Friday power display paved the way to the win for Jansen Junk (2-0), who allowed one run on five hits in five innings while making his first major league start since 2023. He struck out five without walking a batter as Miami ended a two-game losing streak.

Eric Wagaman and Liam Hicks each drove in a run, Kyle Stowers and Xavier Edwards both scored twice and Otto Lopez and Ramirez each had two hits as the Marlins spoiled the major league debut of Didier Fuentes (0-1).

Fuentes, who turned 20 on Tuesday, yielded four runs on six hits in five innings before departing after 87 pitches. He fanned three and walked one.

Fuentes became the major leagues' youngest starting pitcher since then-1-year-old Julio Urias pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers in August 2016. He is the youngest pitcher to start for the Braves since Mike McQueen did so at age 19 in 1970.

Atlanta's Austin Riley launched a solo homer and Matt Olson had an RBI single to extend both his hitting streak to 11 games and on-base streak to 21 contests.

Ronald Acuna Jr. collected two hits and scored once for the Braves, who lost for the second time in their past eight games overall. Atlanta, however, fell to 12-25 on the road.

Stowers ripped a double to lead off the second inning before scoring on Hicks' one-out bloop single to left field.

Miami broke open the game in the third as Edwards and Lopez each singled before Ramirez deposited a first-pitch curveball from Fuentes over the wall in left field. The homer was Ramirez's team-leading 11th of the season.

Atlanta cut into the deficit as Acuna singled to lead off the fourth inning and advanced to third before trotting home on Olson's base hit to right field.

Wagaman's ground-rule double plated Stowers in the sixth inning, and Ramirez's RBI single up the middle increased the Marlins' lead to 6-1 in the seventh.

Riley went deep in the eighth inning, his first homer since June 5, but the Braves mustered nothing else the rest of the way.