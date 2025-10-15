Ahmedabad recommended as host city for Commonwealth Games 2030; Amit Shah calls it day of immense joy for India

Ahmedabad has been recommended as the proposed host of the 2030 Commonwealth Games on Wednesday. The final decision will be made by the Commonwealth Sport's Executive Board on November 26 at the General Assembly in Glasgow.

Dr P T Usha, President of Commonwealth Games Association India, said that it would be an extraordinary honour for India to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games in Amdavad.

“The Games would not only showcase India’s world-class sporting and event capabilities, but also play a meaningful role in our national journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047. We see the 2030 Games as a powerful opportunity to inspire our youth, strengthen international partnerships and contribute to a shared future across the Commonwealth,” she added.

Here's what the CWG board said: According to a press release, the Commonwealth Sport board has confirmed that it will recommend Ahmedabad as the proposed host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

“The Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport has today confirmed that it will recommend Ahmedabad, India, as the proposed host city for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games,” the release read.

“Amdavad (also known as Ahmedabad, in the Indian state of Gujarat), will now be put forward to the full Commonwealth Sport membership, with the final decision taking place at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow on 26 November,” it added.

India, which first hosted the Games in Delhi in 2010, pledged to host an event that reflects the Commonwealth's diversity and scale.

‘Day of immense joy and pride’ Union Minister Amit Shah called the recommendation a moment of “immense joy and pride” for India.

In a post on X, Shah said, “A day of immense joy and pride for India. Heartiest congratulations to every citizen of India on the Commonwealth Association's approval of India's bid to host the Commonwealth Games 2030 in Ahmedabad.”

“It is a grand endorsement of PM Narendra Modi Ji's relentless efforts to place India on the world sports map. Raising world-class infrastructure and raising a nationwide pool of sports talent Modi Ji has made India a marvel of a sports destination,” he added.

‘Historic milestone’ Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel called the recommendation a “historic milestone” for Gujarat and India.

“A proud moment for Gujarat and India! Ahmedabad has been recommended as the proposed host city for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games by the Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport,” Patel wrote in a post on X.

He added, “This historic milestone advances our vision of making Ahmedabad the Sporting Capital of India. Heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to India’s global sporting excellence.”

India was facing competition from Nigeria, but the Commonwealth Sport has decided to “develop a strategy for supporting and accelerating” the African nation's hosting ambitions for future Games, including consideration for 2034.

The 2022 Games were shifted to Birmingham after the South African city of Durban withdrew due to financial issues.

2030 Commonwealth Games The 2030 Games are set to commemorate 100 years since the inaugural event in Hamilton, Canada. The North American country was expected to be in the running, but did not bid.

The bid is a boost for the multi-sport event after fears that Glasgow 2026 might be the last edition. The Scottish city will host a pared-down version of the Games next year after the Australian state of Victoria, the original host, pulled out, citing escalating costs.

“Today's recommendation is strategically important for the future of the Commonwealth Sport Movement. It builds on the platform that Glasgow 2026 will provide and sets a clear direction for the years ahead,” Katie Sadleir, Chief Executive Officer of Commonwealth Sport, said in a statement.