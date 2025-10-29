Aidan Hutchinson and the Detroit Lions ink new deal: All you need to know about the $180M, 4-year contract extension

Aidan Hutchinson, the star defensive end for the Detroit Lions, has signed a four-year contract extension with his team. The news was first reported by NFL insider Ian Rapoport, who wrote on X: “The #Lions and star edge Aidan Hutchinson have agreed to terms on a 4-year, mega-extension, according to his agent @MikeMcCartney7. Another star edge rusher paid.”

Another insider, Adam Schefter, provided further details of the new contract. “Financial details: Aidan Hutchinson is signing a four-year, $180 million extension that includes $141 million guaranteed, per Hutchinson’s agent @MikeMcCartney7,” Schefter wrote on X.

Aidan Hutchinson's new contract This deal means that Hutchinson now ranks second for the highest average salary among non-quarterbacks, ESPN reports. The edge rusher, with a $45 million average salary, is trailing only Micah Parsons, who has an average salary of $46.5 million. On top of that, the $141 million guarantee is second to none for non-QBs.

Aidan Hutchinson’s career and previous contract The 25-year-old DE was drafted second overall in the 2022 draft by the Detroit Lions. As per Spotrac, his rookie contract was a four-year deal worth $35,713,386, with an average salary of $8,928,347. He also gained a signing bonus of $23,153,372.

Hutchinson’s new contract shows that he has lived up to the promise that led to him becoming the second overall pick in the 2022 draft. In his career so far, the Lions star has featured in 46 games and has 34.5 sacks and eight forced fumbles, as per pro-football-reference.com. This season alone, he has registered six sacks and four forced fumbles.

USA Today reports that Hutchinson’s latest contract is also the second most lucrative given to a player in Lions’ history. The most lucrative one is that of quarterback Jared Goff, who signed a contract worth $212 million for four years.

This comes as a huge relief to the highly talented DE, as his last season was cut short due to a severe leg injury. However, the former Michigan Wolverine recovered and has shown his ability again this year.

FAQs Who is Aidan Hutchinson? Hutchinson is one of the leading defensive ends in the NFL and plays for the Detroit Lions.

How much money would Aidan Hutchinson be making? His average salary would be $45 million per year.