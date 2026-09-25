Aidan O’Connell announces passing of father Jim after missing Chargers vs Raiders game

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell confirmed on Thursday night why he had been away from the team. In an Instagram post, the fourth-year passer said his father, Jim O’Connell, has passed away.

The news explained a week of missed practices and O’Connell’s absence from Sunday’s 26-14 road win over the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. The team had listed the reason only as personal. His return date remains unclear.

Aidan O’Connell’s Instagram tribute to his dad Aidan O’Connell wrote the following heartfelt caption.

“It is with immense sadness that I share the passing of my Dad, Jim.

My Dad was a gift to me and to so many others. All who were fortunate enough to know him can testify to the great man he was. He impacted countless lives, and those who knew him were better for it.

My family and I are heartbroken by this loss, and we are relying on the Lord for comfort and peace. We are incredibly thankful for the prayers, kindness, and support that have surrounded our family during this difficult time. We ask for continued prayers as we grieve, remember, and honor my Dad’s life and the impact he had.

Saying goodbye to him has been incredibly difficult for all of us. But we are holding tightly to the promises of Scripture and trusting that Dad is at peace, finally and forever.

We echo the Heidelberg Catechism:

“My only comfort in life and death is that I am not my own, but belong—body and soul, in life and in death—to my faithful Savior, Jesus Christ.”

Rest in peace, Dad. We love you and will miss you more than words can say.”

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Teammates send public support Replies arrived quickly from the locker room. Defensive end Maxx Crosby wrote, “I love you brother.” Tight end Brock Bowers posted, “Love you brother. Praying for you guys.” Wide receiver Jack Bech added, “I love you brother. Forever in our Prayers.”

O’Connell, 28, is in the final year of his rookie deal. He has started 17 of 21 career games since Las Vegas drafted him in the fourth round out of Purdue in 2023. This season, he is the emergency third quarterback behind veteran Kirk Cousins and No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza.

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