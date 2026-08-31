A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum out of 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup; Citron, Iriafen join USA roster

USA Basketball confirmed that two of their most decorated players will miss the 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup in Berlin. A'ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum are unavailable for health reasons just days before the tournament begins on September 4. The Americans moved quickly. Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen, both Washington Mystics rookies from the 2025 draft, were added to the 12-player roster. Notably, both will make their senior global championship debuts.

The World Cup is the biggest international event for women's basketball until the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

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A'ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum unavailable after busy year A'ja Wilson remains the most decorated player in the game. She is the reigning WNBA MVP, WNBA Finals MVP, Olympic MVP, and 2022 World Cup MVP. She logged 30 minutes in the Las Vegas Aces' most recent game last Friday. Health issues still forced her off the national team.

Kelsey Plum is already done for the WNBA season with a lower-leg injury. She posted on Instagram: “I did everything I could to be back on the court, but just ran out of time.”

Both are two-time World Cup gold medallists. Their absences leave a gap in experience and scoring, even on a loaded roster.

Mystics teammates get the call Sonia Citron was selected third overall by Washington after starring at Notre Dame. She attended the December 2025 Women's National Team training camp and already owns gold medals from the 2021 U19 World Cup and the 2019 U16 team.

Kiki Iriafen went fourth overall to the same Mystics club after playing at Stanford and USC. She made her USA Basketball debut at the World Cup qualifying tournament in San Juan, Puerto Rico, averaging 5.4 points and 4.2 rebounds in five games.

The two newcomers add size and youth as the staff prepares for a three-game group stage in six days.

Still a star-studded USA roster The group that remains is deep. Tokyo Olympic MVP Breanna Stewart headlines a core of 2024 Olympic gold medalists that also includes Napheesa Collier, Kahleah Copper, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young. Rhyne Howard, a 2024 Olympic 3x3 bronze medalist, is also on the team.

Four high-profile first-timers join them: Aliyah Boston, Paige Bueckers, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. In total, nine players will appear in a World Cup for the first time.

The 12 athletes combine for 10 Olympic gold medals and five World Cup golds. Kara Lawson, named head coach last year after Cheryl Reeve stepped down, will lead the group in her first World Cup on the sideline.

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Looking ahead The United States open group play Friday against China, a rematch of the 2022 World Cup final that the Americans won 83-61. Italy follows on September 6 and Czechia on September 7.

The Americans have not lost an Olympic or World Cup game since the 2006 World Cup semifinals against Russia. That winning streak now stands at 66 games. In Paris, they captured an eighth straight Olympic gold, a record for any team sport.