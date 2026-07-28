Ajaya Babu claims silver medal in men's 79kg weightlifting at Commonwealth Games 2026

Indian weightlifter Valluri Ajaya Babu delivered a strong debut performance to claim the silver medal in the men's 79kg category at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Tuesday. The 22-year-old from Andhra Pradesh finished with a total of 330kg, just one kilogram behind Malaysia's Erry Hidayat Muhammad, who set a Games record of 331kg for gold.
The competition took place at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow and turned into a tense battle between the young Indian and his Malaysian rival.
The clean and jerk section produced the real drama. Ajaya Babu produced a solid 183kg lift to reach a total of 330kg and briefly take the lead. Erry Hidayat responded under pressure, first with 177kg and then 181kg, before sealing gold with a final effort that took his total to 331kg.
Chris Murray, who had been in the mix, struggled with higher attempts and settled for bronze after a total of around 317kg following a failed lift that left him in visible discomfort.
Ajaya Babu’s total of 330kg was enough to secure silver on his first appearance at the Commonwealth Games.
The result carries special meaning for the Valluri family. Ajaya Babu’s father, Valluri Srinivasa Rao, won a bronze medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi. The young lifter hails from Kondavelagada village in Andhra Pradesh, an area known for producing several national and international weightlifters.
Ajaya Babu arrived in Glasgow as the reigning Commonwealth champion. He had won gold at the 2025 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Ahmedabad with a championship record total of 335kg (152kg snatch and 183kg clean and jerk). That performance had confirmed his place in the Indian team for these Games.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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