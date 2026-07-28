Ajaya Babu claims silver medal in men's 79kg weightlifting at Commonwealth Games 2026

Indian weightlifter Valluri Ajaya Babu delivered a strong debut performance to claim the silver medal in the men's 79kg category at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Tuesday. The 22-year-old from Andhra Pradesh finished with a total of 330kg, just one kilogram behind Malaysia's Erry Hidayat Muhammad, who set a Games record of 331kg for gold.
The competition took place at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow and turned into a tense battle between the young Indian and his Malaysian rival.
The clean and jerk section produced the real drama. Ajaya Babu produced a solid 183kg lift to reach a total of 330kg and briefly take the lead. Erry Hidayat responded under pressure, first with 177kg and then 181kg, before sealing gold with a final effort that took his total to 331kg.
Chris Murray, who had been in the mix, struggled with higher attempts and settled for bronze after a total of around 317kg following a failed lift that left him in visible discomfort.
Ajaya Babu’s total of 330kg was enough to secure silver on his first appearance at the Commonwealth Games.
The result carries special meaning for the Valluri family. Ajaya Babu’s father, Valluri Srinivasa Rao, won a bronze medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi. The young lifter hails from Kondavelagada village in Andhra Pradesh, an area known for producing several national and international weightlifters.
Ajaya Babu arrived in Glasgow as the reigning Commonwealth champion. He had won gold at the 2025 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Ahmedabad with a championship record total of 335kg (152kg snatch and 183kg clean and jerk). That performance had confirmed his place in the Indian team for these Games.