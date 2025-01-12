Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar returned to racing and competed in the 24H Dubai 2025 endurance race over the weekend, securing the third position. His team, Ajith Kumar Racing, also secured some wins in the 24H Dubai 2025 endurance race, following which the actor waved the Indian flag and celebrated the wins.

Known for his acting skills, Ajith Kumar is also the proud owner of team 'Ajith Kumar Racing', which participated in the gruelling 24-hour race featuring high-performance GT and touring cars.

After the win, his team announced on X (formerly Twitter), “Double whammy for Ajith kumar. 3rd place in the 991 category and Spirit of the race in the gt4 category. What a remarkable comeback after an accident due to a break failure. #ajithkumar #AjithKumarRacing #24hdubai #AKRacing #DubaiRaceWeekend #racing.”

Several videos popped up of Ajith Kumar showing him running out of the pavilion with the Indian flag in his hand and waving it as fans cheer for him. He was also spotted affectionately kissing his wife Shalini after the victory.

Congratulatory posts pour in: Ajith's fellow actor R Madhavan recently sharing a video from the race in Dubai. he took to Instagram and wrote, “Trickster Ajith Kumar.”

Later, R Madhavan took to X and wrote, “So so proud.. what a man. The one and only. Ajith Kumar.”

Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister Udhay Stalin too congratulated Ajith . He took to X and wrote, “I am thrilled to hear that Ajith Kumar Sir and his team have secured third place in the 991 category at the 24H Dubai 2025. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to #AjithKumar Sir and his team for this remarkable achievement. I thank @Akracingoffl for displaying our Dravidian Model Government's @SportsTN_ logo in this prestigious racing event. I wish Ajith sir continued success in bringing even more glory to our nation and Tamil Nadu.”

Ajith Kumar's manager Suresh Chandra also took to X and wrote, “The Indian flag flies very high in this part of the universe. Thanks to Ajith Kumar racing. Could see the emotions in every Indians face. The nation is proud !!!!”

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai posted on X, “Moment of pride for India as Shri Ajith Kumar avl secured 3rd place in the 991 category and Spirit of the Race in the GT4 category in the Dubai 24H Series. Shri Ajith Kumar avl is remarkable, excelling with distinction in every role he takes on and inspiring countless others with his passion and dedication.”

Sivakarthikeyan wrote on X, “Wishing the best, dear #AjithKumar Sir, for the 24H Series in Dubai! Your unwavering passion and dedication continue to inspire us all. May you achieve immense success in this as well, Sir.”