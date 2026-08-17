Ajith Kumars son Aadviks football team clinches tournament, wife Shalini shares pics

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 17 (ANI): Actor Ajith Kumar and Shalini's son Aadvik recently lifted the Mahogany Youth League trophy with his team, Neidhal FC, after emerging as champions.

Shalini shared pictures from the tournament on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of Aadvik's special moment on the football field. In one picture, she can be seen standing next to her son as he holds the championship trophy. Another picture shows Aadvik posing with his medal and trophy, while the third features him with his teammates in front of the Champions board.

Sharing the pictures, Shalini spoke about how the young players enjoyed the game and focused on the fun of playing. She wrote, "So lovely to see them just play, enjoy and have fun... where the joy of playing matters more than the result. Congratulations @naidhalfc."

Take a look

Aadvik has been playing football for some time, and the latest win adds another special moment to his sporting journey. Shalini's post also gave a glimpse of the team celebrating their victory together.

Ajith and Shalini got married on April 24, 2000, after meeting while working on the film 'Amarkkalam'. The couple welcomed their daughter Anoushka in 2008 and their son Aadvik in 2015.

The couple has largely kept their children away from the public eye, although Shalini occasionally shares pictures of their special moments and interests on social media.