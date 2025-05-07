Alec Burleson, Matthew Liberatore help Cardinals edge Pirates

Alec Burleson's two-run, go-ahead double in the bottom of the sixth backed up a strong start from Matthew Liberatore as the host St. Louis Cardinals rallied to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 on Tuesday night.

The Cardinals have won a season-high four in a row and dealt the Pirates their season-high sixth consecutive defeat. Pittsburgh has also lost nine of its past 10 games

Liberatore (3-3) pitched seven innings, allowing one run on three hits and three walks while striking out eight on 99 pitches. Gordon Graceffo pitched a scoreless ninth to secure his first career save after Steven Matz pitched a scoreless eighth.

Liberatore dueled Pirates ace Paul Skenes (3-4), who pitched six innings and gave up two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out six on 102 pitches.

Skenes fell to 0-4 for his career against the Cardinals and walked four batters for the second time in as many starts. Skenes' fourth loss of the season is already more than he had all of last season when he was named National League Rookie of the Year.

Burleson's eventual game-winner capped a two-out rally in the bottom of the sixth when he looped a ball that landed just inside the left field line to score Nolan Arenado and Willson Contreras.

Burleson didn't wait as he turned on a 98-mph fastball from Skenes to deliver the winning runs.

Liberatore and Skenes dueled to a scoreless draw for five innings until Pittsburgh broke through in the top of the sixth. Ke'Bryan Hayes, who led Pittsburgh with two hits, broke the stalemate with an RBI double which scored Oneil Cruz after he walked and stole second. Cruz's steal was his 15th of the season and was reviewed and upheld after a close play at second.

Liberatore limited the damage when he induced an inning-ending ground out by Alexander Canario.

Arenado started the comeback in the sixth with a single just before Skenes walked Contreras, putting runners on first and second.