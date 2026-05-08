Bournemouth have taken decisive action by omitting defender Alex Jimenez from their squad for Saturday’s Premier League home fixture against Fulham. The club is investigating posts circulating on social media involving the 21-year-old Spaniard, who joined from AC Milan last summer.

The Cherries confirmed the decision in an official statement, emphasising the seriousness of the situation while refusing to comment further at this stage.

Club statement on the investigation AFC Bournemouth released a short but clear update on Friday evening. The statement read, “AFC Bournemouth are aware of posts circulating on social media involving right-back, Alex Jimenez. The club understands the seriousness of the matter, and it is currently being investigated. As a result, Alex will not be included in the squad for tomorrow's Premier League game against Fulham, and the club will be making no further comment at this time.”

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why was Alex Jimenez dropped from the Bournemouth squad against Fulham? ⌵ Alex Jimenez was dropped from the Bournemouth squad for the Premier League match against Fulham because the club is investigating social media posts involving the player. The club confirmed the decision and stated the matter is being investigated. 2 What is the current status of the investigation into Alex Jimenez? ⌵ The investigation into Alex Jimenez is ongoing, and he remains unavailable for selection by Bournemouth until it concludes. The club has stated they will make no further comment at this time. 3 How does Alex Jimenez's absence impact Bournemouth's defensive options? ⌵ Alex Jimenez's omission creates a challenge for manager Andoni Iraola, requiring a reshuffle of the team's back line for the important fixture against Fulham. The club may need to change formation or give another player an opportunity. 4 When did Alex Jimenez join Bournemouth and how has he performed? ⌵ Alex Jimenez joined Bournemouth on a season-long loan from AC Milan in the summer of 2025, with the move made permanent in February 2026. He has since become a regular, featuring in 32 matches and scoring one goal. 5 What are the potential consequences for individuals charged under the ICC anti-corruption code in the BPL T20 investigation? ⌵ Individuals charged, such as team managers and franchise co-owners, face provisional suspensions and have 14 days to respond to allegations. Charges can include failing to cooperate, obstructing investigations, or engaging in betting related to cricket matches.

Alex Jimenez’s rapid rise at the Vitality Stadium The young right-back arrived at Bournemouth on a season-long loan from AC Milan in the summer of 2025. His early performances impressed the coaching staff enough for the club to make the move permanent in February 2026. He signed a long-term deal that keeps him on the south coast until 2031.

Since then, Alex Jimenez has become a regular in the squad. He has featured in 32 matches across all competitions this season and even found the net once. That solitary goal came in a thrilling 3-2 home victory over Liverpool, delighting the home crowd at the Vitality Stadium.

At just 21, the Spaniard was seen as one of Bournemouth’s brightest defensive prospects. His ability to bomb forward from the right-back position added width and attacking threat, while his composure on the ball helped the team build from the back.

Impact on Bournemouth’s defensive options Dropping Alex Jimenez creates an immediate headache for manager Andoni Iraola. The Premier League fixture against Fulham is important as Bournemouth look to secure their mid-table position and avoid any late-season slip-ups.

With Jimenez unavailable, the Cherries will need to reshuffle their back line. Possible replacements include switching to a different formation or handing a start to another squad member who has been waiting for his chance. The timing is far from ideal, especially with Fulham arriving in decent form and keen to pick up points on the road.

What happens next for the young defender? Bournemouth have stressed that the investigation is ongoing. Until it concludes, Alex Jimenez remains unavailable for selection.