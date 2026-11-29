Alex Marquez has been ruled out of the Valencia Grand Prix, the final round of the 2026 MotoGP season, after being taken from the Circuit Ricardo Tormo to hospital on Sunday. The Gresini rider will therefore miss the chance to line up with his elder brother Marc Marquez in the latter’s last premier-class race.
Alex Marquez had been struggling with a fever throughout the weekend. The 30-year-old skipped Friday’s media debrief and, although he spoke to reporters on Saturday, he still looked clearly unwell. On Sunday morning, his condition worsened, and he was taken to Hospital Vithas 9 de Octubre in Valencia. His Gresini team confirmed he had suffered “a severe bronchospasm”, according to MotoGP medical chief Dr Angel Charte.
A bronchospasm is a sudden tightening of the muscles around the airways that makes breathing difficult and requires immediate medical attention. Despite the illness, Alex had finished sixth in Saturday’s sprint race and was due to start from fourth on the grid for Sunday’s 27-lap grand prix.
Valencia marks Marc Marquez’s farewell to MotoGP. The Ducati rider announced his retirement on Friday, only days after sealing a record-equalling eighth premier-class title at Portimao. He leaves the sport with ten world titles across all classes. The brothers have been on-track rivals for several seasons, and Alex had been expected to race alongside Marc one final time.
(More to follow)
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.