Alex Marquez has been ruled out of the Valencia Grand Prix, the final round of the 2026 MotoGP season, after being taken from the Circuit Ricardo Tormo to hospital on Sunday. The Gresini rider will therefore miss the chance to line up with his elder brother Marc Marquez in the latter’s last premier-class race.
Alex Marquez had been struggling with a fever throughout the weekend. The 30-year-old skipped Friday’s media debrief and, although he spoke to reporters on Saturday, he still looked clearly unwell. On Sunday morning, his condition worsened, and he was taken to Hospital Vithas 9 de Octubre in Valencia. His Gresini team confirmed he had suffered “a severe bronchospasm”, according to MotoGP medical chief Dr Angel Charte.
A bronchospasm is a sudden tightening of the muscles around the airways that makes breathing difficult and requires immediate medical attention. Despite the illness, Alex had finished sixth in Saturday’s sprint race and was due to start from fourth on the grid for Sunday’s 27-lap grand prix.
Valencia marks Marc Marquez’s farewell to MotoGP. The Ducati rider announced his retirement on Friday, only days after sealing a record-equalling eighth premier-class title at Portimao. He leaves the sport with ten world titles across all classes. The brothers have been on-track rivals for several seasons, and Alex had been expected to race alongside Marc one final time.
(More to follow)