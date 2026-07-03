Alex Ovechkin signs one-year deal to return for 22nd season with Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals have locked in their longtime captain and the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer for another season. Alex Ovechkin will play his 22nd NHL campaign in 2026-27 after agreeing to a one-year contract worth an average annual value of $4.25 million.

The team announced the signing on Thursday. At 40 years old, Ovechkin had spent the past several months weighing his options after finishing the final year of his previous deal. He ultimately chose to stay in Washington, where he has spent his entire NHL career since being drafted first overall in 2004.

Contract structure and financial details The new agreement carries a $1 million base salary plus a $3.25 million signing bonus. Alex Ovechkin can also earn an additional $4.75 million in bonuses if he plays in at least 10 games during the season. If those bonuses are triggered, his total compensation for 2026-27 would reach $9 million.

This deal represents a significant reduction from his previous $9.5 million cap hit. The structure gives the Capitals flexibility while rewarding Ovechkin for staying healthy and active on the ice. He had previously left open the possibility of playing in Russia’s KHL, where he spent time earlier in his career, but the new contract keeps him in the NHL for at least one more year.

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Record-breaking 2025-26 season and career milestones Alex Ovechkin played all 82 games last season and finished with 32 goals and 32 assists. Those numbers brought his career regular-season total to 929 goals in 1,573 games. He passed Wayne Gretzky for the NHL’s all-time regular-season goal record during the 2025-26 campaign.

His NHL journey began on October 5, 2005, when he made his debut against the Columbus Blue Jackets and scored twice. Since then, Ovechkin has become the face of the Capitals franchise. He led the team to its first Stanley Cup title in 2018 and has remained one of the league’s most consistent and feared goal scorers well into his 40s.

Washington Capitals’ recent performance and outlook Washington Capitals missed the playoffs by just two points last season. It was the fifth time the franchise failed to reach the postseason since selecting Ovechkin with the top pick in 2004. The narrow miss clearly factored into Ovechkin’s decision-making process this summer.

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