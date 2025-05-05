Alex Palou runs away with third win of year at Alabama

Spanish star Alex Palou is starting to pull away from the pack in the 2025 IndyCar Series.

Palou won his third grand prix in four events to start the 2025 season when he notched an overwhelming 16.0035-second victory at the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix on Sunday at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Ala.

"I was a bit lonely there, but I loved it," Palou quipped. "It was an amazing day."

Palou led 81 of the race's 90 laps and was not seriously threatened by second-place finisher Christian Lundgaard of Denmark.

The driver of the No. 10 Chip Ganassi Honda, Palou won the IndyCar Series title in 2021, 2023 and 2024 and already has a 60-point edge on the field as he takes aim at his fourth. Palou won the first two grand prix of the season (St. Petersburg, Thermal) and placed second to Kyle Kirkwood in Long Beach.

Sunday marked Palou's 14th IndyCar grand prix victory, and it came in Alabama, the site of his first in 2021.

"It's amazing," he said. "We've always been really good here. I love this place. Like, every single lap here just feels amazing in an IndyCar. Yeah, it's going to be extra special from now on."

Lundgaard, who has only one once in the IndyCar Series, came in second after back-to-back third-place finishes. He is second to Palou in the points race.

"It's awesome. It's everything we could have hoped for and much better," said Lundgaard, in his first season driving the No. 7 car for Arrow McLaren.

Scott McLaughlin of New Zealand, Rinus VeeKay of the Netherlands and Will Power of Australia rounded out the top five.

