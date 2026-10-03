Alexander Zverev beats Shang Juncheng to set China Open quarterfinal vs Novak Djokovic

Alexander Zverev needed 55 minutes under a closed roof in Beijing to turn a China Open second-round match into a statement. He beat Shang Juncheng 6-0, 6-3 on Saturday evening and booked a quarterfinal with Novak Djokovic, the six-time champion who has never lost at this ATP 500.

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How Alexander Zverev broke down Shang Juncheng The German did not linger. Alexander Zverev fired nine aces and lost only three of 28 first-serve points, according to Infosys ATP Stats. Shang Juncheng, 21, had already missed four months of the 2026 season with fitness problems, and he looked short of rhythm as the points stayed short and the scoreboard moved quickly.

A 6-0 opening set left the home hope with almost nothing to build on. Alexander Zverev then closed the second set 6-3 without loosening his grip on serve. It was a straight-sets finish that matched the control he has shown for most of the year, and it moved him into his sixth Beijing quarter-final.

Why the Novak Djokovic meeting is the real test Novak Djokovic owns a perfect 31-0 record at the China Open. That run now meets the player who has won more matches than anyone else on the ATP Tour in 2026. Alexander Zverev is 58-14 this season. He has already claimed his first two major titles, at Roland Garros and the US Open, and he leads the PIF ATP Live Race To Turin.

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Also Read | Novak Djokovic rallies from a set down to beat Yunchaokete Bu in China Open game

A first ATP Year-End No. 1 presented by PIF is still available. Novak Djokovic is the clearest obstacle in the way this week. The Serbian has won nine of their 14 Lexus ATP head-to-head meetings. Their last clash came at Roland Garros last year, when Novak Djokovic won in four sets.

“I’ve got a very difficult opponent tomorrow, but I’m looking forward to those challenges as well,” Alexander Zverev said. “I’m excited about it. This is one of his favourite courts, he’s never lost here. Of course, I am going to do everything I can to make it a challenge, compete, and hopefully be successful.”

Left-hander numbers and a rare Beijing list The win also added to a striking record against left-handers. Alexander Zverev is now 48-1 against them across his past 49 matches, and 92-19 overall. That career mark is the third-best against left-handers in the Open Era.

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Beijing history puts him in select company as well. He is the fourth man to reach the China Open quarter-finals at least six times, after Novak Djokovic (seven), Rafael Nadal (seven) and John Isner (six). Novak Djokovic took a longer route into the last eight, needing three sets on Friday to beat Yunchaokete Bu.

Looking ahead Alexander Zverev has the season form and the serve numbers. Novak Djokovic has the unbeaten Beijing record and the head-to-head edge. Sunday’s quarter-final is the first meeting that can settle which of those carries more weight on a court the Serbian has never lost on.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.