Alexander Zverev crashes out of Shanghai Masters as Alejandro Davidovich Fokina fights back to reach final

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina produced a major upset on Saturday by beating top seed Alexander Zverev 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 at the Rolex Shanghai Masters. The Spaniard advanced to his second ATP Masters 1000 final after a spirited fightback on Stadium Court.

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Zverev, who has already locked up the ATP Year-End No. 1 ranking presented by PIF, took the opening set in a tight battle. The German, this year’s Roland Garros and US Open champion, looked in control early. Davidovich Fokina stayed composed and refused to drop his level.

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Spaniard levels with aggressive play After dropping the first set, the 27-year-old Spaniard raised his intensity in the baseline rallies. He levelled the match when he unleashed a sharp backhand pass on the run that brought the crowd to its feet. From there, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina grew stronger.

He broke early in the third set after Alexander Zverev's double fault and never looked back. The 25th seed served cleanly and attacked with his forehand throughout. He finished the job in two hours and six minutes, recording his sixth career win against a top-five opponent and his first of the season.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina landed 82 per cent of his first serves and repeatedly targeted Alexander Zverev’s forehand side. He improved his head-to-head record against the German to 2-6. After wasting two match points while leading 5-2, the Spaniard held his nerve to close out on serve and spark an emotional celebration.

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"it doesn't matter the result, I am just thinking about every ball," Davidovich Fokina said in his on-court interview. "I knew that if I stayed there all match, I could get at least one chance and I took it there in the second set. Then in the third set, I think I was better physically. The early break in the third set gave me a lot of power. I focused on just playing, not mattering about the result but enjoying."

Nine-match winning run continues The victory extends Alejandro Davidovich Fokina’s perfect record in China this autumn. He has now won nine matches in a row on Chinese soil after claiming his second tour-level title last month at the ATP 250 event in Chengdu. His Shanghai run has already included third-set tie-break wins over Frances Tiafoe and Hubert Hurkacz, including one match point saved against Tiafoe.

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He arrived in Shanghai ranked No. 26 and has climbed 11 places to No. 15 in the live rankings. He is the fourth-lowest-ranked finalist in the tournament’s history.

Also Read | How Alexander Zverev can overtake injured Jannik Sinner as World No. 1 by Nov 2

Second Masters final awaits Alejandro Davidovich Fokina will contest his second Masters 1000 final on Sunday. He previously reached the title match in Monte-Carlo in 2022, where he lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas. He will face fellow Spaniard Rafael Jodar.

The Spaniard missed the North American hard-court swing in August because of injury, which gave him time to reset. "At the end, it is not easy when you are out, you have a lot of time to think," said Davidovich Fokina. "We are very privileged to be here and play this sport. This time gave me a lot of thinking time to think what I want to do with my future."

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Zverev had been aiming for his second Masters 1000 final of the season after finishing runner-up to Jannik Sinner in Madrid. The German’s campaign ends in the semi-finals, though he still finishes the year as world No. 1.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.