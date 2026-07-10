Alexander Zverev crushes Arthur Fery fairytale to secure maiden Wimbledon final berth

The victory takes Alexander Zverev into his first Wimbledon final and keeps alive his bid for back-to-back major titles after winning Roland Garros last month. The 29-year-old has looked more aggressive and confident on grass than ever before this fortnight.

Aachal Maniyar
Published10 Jul 2026, 08:33 PM IST
Alexander Zverev of Germany celebrates winning a point against Arthur Fery of Britain during their men's singles semifinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London.
Alexander Zverev of Germany celebrates winning a point against Arthur Fery of Britain during their men's singles semifinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Alexander Zverev put an end to British wildcard Arthur Fery’s remarkable Wimbledon story with a dominant semi-final victory on Centre Court on Friday (July 10). The second seed sealed a 7-6(0), 6-2, 6-4 win to book his place in the final at the All England Club for the first time.

Arthur Fery starts strong but Alexander Zverev seizes control

The 23-year-old Arthur Fery, ranked 114 and given a wildcard, had become the story of the tournament. His run included five-set escapes and a dominant win over Flavio Cobolli. The home crowd packed Henman Hill and Centre Court, waving flags and chanting for their new hero.

Fery began brightly. He broke Zverev early in the first set and held serve with confidence, using his clean backhand and grass-court instincts. The set stayed level until 6-6. In the tiebreak, however, Zverev raised his level dramatically. Fery double-faulted and missed a forehand wide as the German raced to a 7-0 lead, taking the set 7-6(0).

(More to follow)

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.

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