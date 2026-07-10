Alexander Zverev crushes Arthur Fery fairytale to secure maiden Wimbledon final berth

Alexander Zverev put an end to British wildcard Arthur Fery’s remarkable Wimbledon story with a dominant semi-final victory on Centre Court on Friday (July 10). The second seed sealed a 7-6(0), 6-2, 6-4 win to book his place in the final at the All England Club for the first time.
The 23-year-old Arthur Fery, ranked 114 and given a wildcard, had become the story of the tournament. His run included five-set escapes and a dominant win over Flavio Cobolli. The home crowd packed Henman Hill and Centre Court, waving flags and chanting for their new hero.
Fery began brightly. He broke Zverev early in the first set and held serve with confidence, using his clean backhand and grass-court instincts. The set stayed level until 6-6. In the tiebreak, however, Zverev raised his level dramatically. Fery double-faulted and missed a forehand wide as the German raced to a 7-0 lead, taking the set 7-6(0).
(More to follow)