Subscribe

Alexander Zverev crushes Arthur Fery fairytale to secure maiden Wimbledon final berth

The victory takes Alexander Zverev into his first Wimbledon final and keeps alive his bid for back-to-back major titles after winning Roland Garros last month. The 29-year-old has looked more aggressive and confident on grass than ever before this fortnight.

Aachal Maniyar
Published10 Jul 2026, 08:33 PM IST
Advertisement
Alexander Zverev of Germany celebrates winning a point against Arthur Fery of Britain during their men's singles semifinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London.
Alexander Zverev of Germany celebrates winning a point against Arthur Fery of Britain during their men's singles semifinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
AI Quick Read

Alexander Zverev put an end to British wildcard Arthur Fery’s remarkable Wimbledon story with a dominant semi-final victory on Centre Court on Friday (July 10). The second seed sealed a 7-6(0), 6-2, 6-4 win to book his place in the final at the All England Club for the first time.

Advertisement

Arthur Fery starts strong but Alexander Zverev seizes control

The 23-year-old Arthur Fery, ranked 114 and given a wildcard, had become the story of the tournament. His run included five-set escapes and a dominant win over Flavio Cobolli. The home crowd packed Henman Hill and Centre Court, waving flags and chanting for their new hero.

Fery began brightly. He broke Zverev early in the first set and held serve with confidence, using his clean backhand and grass-court instincts. The set stayed level until 6-6. In the tiebreak, however, Zverev raised his level dramatically. Fery double-faulted and missed a forehand wide as the German raced to a 7-0 lead, taking the set 7-6(0).

(More to follow)

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

Sports
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.
HomeSportsSports NewsAlexander Zverev crushes Arthur Fery fairytale to secure maiden Wimbledon final berth
Advertisement
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts