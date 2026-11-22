The 2026 tennis season reaches its climax on Sunday, November 22, when world No. 1 Alexander Zverev faces Carlos Alcaraz in the Nitto ATP Finals final at the Inalpi Arena in Turin. The match is scheduled to begin not before 6 pm local time (10:30 pm IST).

Both players are unbeaten this week, so whoever lifts the trophy will finish the tournament with a perfect record. Here are five facts to know before the final.

1. Alexander Zverev targets a third crown, Carlos Alcaraz his first Alexander Zverev already owns two ATP Finals titles, having lifted the trophy in London in 2018 and in Turin in 2021. A win on Sunday would give him a third. He arrives as the year-end world No. 1 after a season in which he claimed his first two Grand Slam titles and reached the top of the rankings for the first time.

Carlos Alcaraz is still searching for his maiden ATP Finals title. He lost the 2025 final to Jannik Sinner and has since reeled off 13 consecutive victories, adding titles in Vienna and Paris along the way.

Also Read | Jannik Sinner dominates Carlos Alcaraz to successfully defend ATP Finals title

2. Head-to-Head remains tightly contested Carlos Alcaraz holds a 7-6 lead in their career meetings and has won four of their last five encounters. Their only meeting in 2026 came in the Australian Open semi-finals, where Alcaraz survived severe cramping to win 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-7(3), 6-7(4), 7-5 in five hours and 27 minutes.

Indoor results tell a different story. Zverev defeated Alcaraz in the round-robin stage in Turin in both 2023 and 2024, and he has won all three of their meetings on indoor hard courts.

3. Contrasting paths through the field Alexander Zverev has not dropped a set all week. He beat Rafael Jodar, Ben Shelton and Arthur Fils in the group stage before defeating Daniil Medvedev 7-6(0), 6-4 in the semi-finals.

Carlos Alcaraz also swept his group in straight sets, overcoming Frances Tiafoe, Daniil Medvedev and Flavio Cobolli. In the semi-finals he dropped the opening set to Ben Shelton but recovered to win 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(1).

4. Serving strength could prove decisive The court in Turin has played quickly, and both finalists have been nearly impossible to break. ATP analysis shows Alexander Zverev has won all 42 of his service games, striking 50 aces and claiming a tournament-best 84.4 percent of points behind his first serve. Carlos Alcaraz has held 39 of his 40 service games and leads the field by winning 70.8 percent of second-serve points.

“I feel good on my serve,” Zverev said after his semi-final. “But again, I think tomorrow I’m going to play the best returner in the world, so we’ll see how that goes.”

Also Read | Carlos Alcaraz rallies past Ben Shelton to reach ATP Finals 2026 final in Turin

5. Carlos Alcaraz manages leg issue ahead of $5 million prize Carlos Alcaraz has worn heavy strapping on his upper left leg since receiving treatment during his round-robin victory over Medvedev. “I’m realising that I just need to be careful with it, and sometimes I don’t have to push myself to the limit in some movements,” he said after beating Shelton. “Just feeling better, feeling good.”