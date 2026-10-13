Alexander Zverev holds off Bublik’s charge; seals Shanghai Masters quarterfinal spot

Top seed Alexander Zverev advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2026 Rolex Shanghai Masters on Tuesday after a hard-fought 7-6(6), 4-6, 7-6(1) victory over 19th seed Alexander Bublik. The two-hour, 41-minute battle on Stadium Court showed Zverev’s resilience as he managed ongoing right-ankle discomfort and claimed the win in a deciding tiebreak.

The German, already guaranteed to finish 2026 as world No. 1 after Carlos Alcaraz’s earlier exit, improved his strong season record while Bublik’s big serving and unorthodox game kept the match tense until the final points.

Alexander Zverev saves set points before ankle issue appears A serve-dominated first set nearly slipped away when Alexander Bublik earned four set points. The first arrived on Zverev’s serve at 5-6, but Bublik netted a forehand. From 6-3 in the tie-break, the Kazakh played two loose drop shots and hit a forehand wide before Zverev converted his first set point with a volley to take the lead.

Bublik responded strongly in the second set and became only the second player to break Zverev’s serve all tournament when the German sent a backhand wide. The 19th seed reduced his unforced errors from the baseline and levelled the match by committing just eight in the set. Zverev appeared uncomfortable, holding his right ankle on several occasions.

View full Image View full Image Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his round of 16 match against Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik ( REUTERS )

“My ankle was acting up, unfortunately,” Zverev said. “It was kind of understandable because I have been playing a lot of tennis, which is kind of a good sign because I have been playing well. I am starting to feel my body more and more but I am happy to get through. It was a difficult match because he has been playing amazing tennis.”

Third-set tie-break seals the win and boosts ranking push Alexander Zverev refused to fade. He recovered from a break down in the decider and finished the contest with authority, striking one of his 14 aces to close out the match. The victory moves the top seed into his 40th ATP Masters 1000 quarterfinal as he chases an eighth title at this level and his first in Shanghai.

Also Read | How Alexander Zverev can overtake injured Jannik Sinner as World No. 1 by Nov 2

This was Zverev’s first match since clinching ATP Year-End No. 1 presented by PIF honours on Monday. The German, who has won two majors in 2026, is set to become the 30th player to reach World No. 1 in the PIF ATP Rankings, with the earliest possible date being 2 November. Current World No. 1 Jannik Sinner is out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury, while Carlos Alcaraz cannot overtake Zverev this year. Zverev has now reduced his head-to-head deficit against Bublik to 2-3.