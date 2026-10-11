How Alexander Zverev can overtake injured Jannik Sinner as World No. 1 by November 2; all you need to know

Alexander Zverev is within touching distance of the No. 1 ranking for the first time in his career. The German sits second in the PIF ATP Rankings with 9,720 points, 1,230 behind Jannik Sinner. With Sinner ending his 2026 season early, Zverev can move to the top as soon as November 2.

Sinner has not played since winning Wimbledon in July. He confirmed the end of his year on social media: “Me, together with the doctors, have decided that I need a course of treatment for my knee, which means that the 2026 season is officially over.” His absence means he cannot add or defend points in the remaining events, giving Zverev a clear window.

Paths to the top ranking Alexander Zverev has two realistic routes to overtake Jannik Sinner by early November:

Win the Rolex Shanghai Masters title and then reach the semifinals in Vienna. Reach the final in Shanghai and win the title in Vienna. Either combination would be enough. He does not need a perfect run through the rest of the season. Strong results in these two tournaments can close the gap while Sinner’s total stays fixed.

Alexander Zverev first entered the Top 10 in May 2017 and reached a career-high of No. 2 in June 2022. Reaching No. 1 would make him only the second German to do so, after Boris Becker in 1991. He would also become the newest member of the ATP No. 1 Club since Jannik Sinner claimed the spot in June 2024.

Historic age record At 29, Alexander Zverev is set to become the second-oldest player ever to reach World No. 1 for the first time. He is projected to hit the ranking at 29 years and 174 days, just ahead of Andy Murray’s mark of 29 years and 176 days on 7 November 2016.

The oldest players to reach No. 1 for the first time are:

1. John Newcombe* (Australia) - 30 years and 11 days

2. Andy Murray (Great Britain) - 29 years and 176 days

3. Thomas Muster (Austria) - 28 years and 133 days

4. Ilie Nastase (Romania) - 27 years and 35 days

5. Patrick Rafter (Australia) - 26 years and 210 days

Newcombe’s place carries an asterisk because the first official ATP rankings were published in 1973, when he was already 29. Zverev would move into second on the list.

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