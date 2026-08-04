Alexandra Eala rallies past Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 to capture her first WTA singles title

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alexandra Eala’s breakthrough week at the DC Open lasted one day longer than expected. By the time it ended, the Filipino expression written across the Nike T-shirt she had worn earlier that week had become a reality.

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“Once it grows, it cannot be stopped.”

After the women’s final stretched across two days because of heavy rain, Eala rallied past Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 Monday to capture her first career WTA Tour title.

The victory made the 21-year-old Eala the first Filipina to win a singles title on the tour, completing the same career-defining breakthrough that the Washington tournament once gave Pegula when she claimed her first WTA title in 2019.

“At the beginning of the week, there’s no way I would have thought that I would be holding this trophy,” Eala said. “Winning a 500 (level tournament) is insane. It’s an incredible milestone for me.”

In the men’s final later Monday, third-seeded Taylor Fritz defeated Rafael Jodar 7-6 (2), 6-4. Fritz broke the Spaniard twice early in the second set and eventually converted his fifth championship point after letting four earlier opportunities slip away.

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Fritz lay on the court for several moments after winning the 11th title of his career, then got to his feet with a roll of his eyes as the relief of finally closing out the match set in.

Eala arrived at Stadium Court as the story of the tournament, carrying the hopes of her nation.

Philippine flags decorated the stands throughout Sunday’s rain-interrupted session and remained visible Monday, with the lower bowl filled for the resumption. Chants for Eala routinely outweighed those for the top-ranked American playing on home soil.

“It’s not fun to play against, but I do appreciate the really fun atmosphere,” Pegula said of the crowd. “I think it’s amazing.”

It capped a week in which the rising star transformed the atmosphere around the tournament while reaching her first WTA final in her debut at the hard-court tuneup for the U.S. Open.

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The two traded breaks midway through the opening set, with Pegula breaking again at 4-4 and serving out the set at love. The players held through the opening three games of the second set before heavy rain suspended play on Sunday afternoon, with Eala up 2-1.

When they returned on Monday, the momentum belonged to Eala.

She stormed back to claim the second set, then swept through the third. Eala ultimately won the final eight games of the match to secure the championship, beating all three of the tournament’s top seeds along the way.

Eala dropped to the court with her head in her hands, overcome with emotion. Tears filled her eyes before she rose, embraced Pegula at the net and let out a triumphant scream.

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“I was so nervous, and I kind of just blacked out,” Eala said. “Everything just came rushing to me.”

Eala then received congratulations from former eight-division boxing champion Manny Pacquiao, who wrote on social media that her comeback showed the “heart of a Filipino” before calling her “our new champion.”

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