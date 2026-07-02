Alexandra Eala scripts history after beating Maya Joint; becomes first Filipino woman to reach Wimbledon third round

Alexandra Eala etched her name in Philippine sports history on Thursday by becoming the first Filipino woman to reach the third round of a Grand Slam. The 29th seed delivered a composed comeback to beat Maya Joint 3-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the second round at Wimbledon 2026.

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What began as a rematch of last year’s Eastbourne final turned into a statement performance that pushed Eala into the last 32 at the All England Club for the first time in her career. The victory also marked her strongest showing yet at Wimbledon and set up a nail-biting third-round clash with world No. 3 Iga Swiatek.

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Rematch of the 2025 Eastbourne final The pair had met only once before, in the Eastbourne final just over a year ago. Maya Joint won that three-set thriller 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(10) after saving four championship points in the tie-break. Alexandra Eala had stood just two points from her first WTA title at 5-4 and 6-5 in the deciding set. The loss stung, especially as Joint went on to claim her second title in two months after earlier success in Rabat.

Thursday’s meeting carried extra weight. Both players knew the stakes. Joint arrived with momentum on grass, while Eala carried the memory of that near-miss and a growing belief that her game suited the fast courts at Wimbledon.

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Alexandra Eala flips the script in deciding set The match followed a familiar pattern early on. Maya Joint took the first set 6-3 with aggressive returning and clean hitting. Alexandra Eala responded strongly in the second, raising her level to claim it 6-2 and force a decider.

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The third set became the defining passage of the match. Eala produced her most complete tennis of the tournament, winning every game to complete a 6-0 shutout. The 29th seed looked sharper, moved better, and converted her opportunities without hesitation. The 6-0 scoreline reflected total control and gave Eala the perfect platform to celebrate a career-defining win.

Historic achievement for Philippine tennis Alexandra Eala’s run to the third round carries special significance beyond the result. As the first Filipino woman to achieve this milestone at a Grand Slam, her performance shines a spotlight on tennis in the Philippines and inspires the next generation of players back home. At 29th in the rankings and still improving, she has shown she belongs among the sport’s rising talents.

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Her best Wimbledon campaign to date now continues into the third round, where the challenge only grows. Still, the belief gained from overcoming a quality opponent like Joint in straight sets after dropping the opener will serve her well.

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Iga Swiatek awaits in third round Alexandra Eala’s next opponent is No. 3 seed Iga Swiatek on Saturday. The two have met twice on the WTA Tour, with each player winning one match. Swiatek remains the heavy favourite, yet Eala enters the contest with nothing to lose and fresh momentum from her historic victory.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.