Alexandra Eala stunned by Claire Liu in straight sets as American claims maiden WTA title in Hong Kong

Claire Liu ended a long wait for her first WTA Tour singles title by defeating No. 2 seed Alexandra Eala 6-3, 6-0 in the final of the Prudential Hong Kong Open on Sunday. The American, ranked No. 102, needed just one hour and 33 minutes to complete the job at Victoria Park and leave the court as champion without having dropped a set all week.

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The match began with both players trading breaks early. They reached 3-3 in the opening set before Liu seized control. From that point she reeled off nine consecutive games, converting the decisive breaks and holding serve with increasing authority. Eala required medical attention on her right knee during the first set and continued with visible discomfort thereafter. Once Liu established a clear lead, the second set quickly slipped away, ending in a 6-0 bagel.

Claire Liu of the US kisses the trophy after beating Philippines' Alexandra Eala in their women's singles final match in the Hong Kong Tennis Open

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Claire Liu’s path to the title Claire Liu’s run in Hong Kong was remarkably clean. She beat Tatiana Prozorova, Katie Boulter, Zeynep Sonmez and Alexandra Shubladze, all in straight sets, to reach the final. It was only her seventh main-draw appearance of the season, yet the result moves her back inside the world’s top 70 after she began the year ranked No. 221. Her career-high ranking remains No. 52, achieved in January 2023. The title is her second WTA final appearance after a runner-up finish in Rabat in 2022.

This was also Liu’s second win over Eala in two career meetings. She had previously defeated the Filipino in three sets in the first round of Guangzhou last year.

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Alexandra Eala’s season and final appearance Alexandra Eala arrived in Hong Kong on the back of a breakthrough season that included a historic WTA 500 title in Washington DC. The final marked her third career WTA Tour singles final, leaving her with a 1-2 record in championship matches. Despite the loss, the week further elevated her ranking and underscored the consistency she has shown throughout 2026.

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What the players said After the match, Claire Liu reflected on the tight moments that decided the contest. “I was thinking, just keep it close. Every game in that second set we both had game points or break points and I was just lucky enough to get the deciding point,” she said. She later added, “I mean it’s been four years since my last final so I am really happy to get this one. It’s just been such a great week, I’m speechless. The crowd was amazing and I really appreciate everyone for coming. I am going to go home and lay in bed for a week and not move and then I will have to train again. But I am looking forward to coming back next year and I am super happy.”

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In her runner-up speech Alexandra Eala congratulated the winner and thanked those around her. “First and foremost I want to congratulate Claire on an amazing tournament. A great week and a great match, it was very well deserved. Congratulations,” she said. She continued, “Of course, last but not least, my team and my parents. My brother, my coach, and my two other coaches -- this season has changed my life. It has changed my life for the better, I am incredibly proud of the work we have put in this year. We are the only ones who truly knew what it took to arrive at this point in our journey. Thank you. So, so much. This is only the beginning and this one like all of them, is ours, so congratulations.”

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Looking ahead Liu’s first WTA title caps a patient rebuild after several seasons outside the upper rankings, while Eala’s strong campaign ends one step short of a second trophy. Both players now turn their attention to the off-season and the start of 2027.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.