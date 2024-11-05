Algerian Olympic gold medalist boxer Imane Khelif, who was at the centre of gender row, confirmed as man

Imane Khelif, the Olympic gold medalist boxer from Algeria, is at the center of a gender controversy after a leaked document indicated she has internal testicles and XY chromosomes, suggesting 5-alpha reductase insufficiency, as reported by French journalist Djaffar Ait Aoudia.

Livemint
Published5 Nov 2024, 06:21 AM IST
Imane Khelif, the boxer caught amid gender dispute who became the first Algerian woman to win an Olympic gold.
Imane Khelif, the boxer caught amid gender dispute who became the first Algerian woman to win an Olympic gold.(AP)

Olympic gold-winning boxer from Algeria, Imane Khelif, was at the centre of a gender controversy which erupted in Paris this year. A leaked document has confirmed that Imane Khelif has internal testicles and XY chromosomes, which hints at a disorder called 5-alpha reductase insufficiency, according to a document accessed by French journalist Djaffar Ait Aoudia.

During the Summer Olympics 2024 in Paris, Several experts had questioned Khelif and claimed that she was a male after she competed in the female category in boxing at the international multi-sport event.

About Imane Khelif's medical report

According to a report by Reduxx, the new medical report accessed by Djaffar Ait Aoudia confirms that Khelif has “testicles” as she is impacted by 5-alpha reductase deficiency. The report was drafted in June of 2023 via a collaboration between the Kremlin-Bicêtre Hospital in Paris, France, and the Mohamed Lamine Debaghine Hospital in Algiers, Algeria. 

What is 5-alpha reductase deficiency?

The report also revealed that Khelif is impacted by a 5-alpha reductase deficiency, a condition that affects sexual development before birth and during puberty. The disorder is developed in people who are genetically male and have one X and one Y chromosome. 

According to a report by the National Institute of Health, the deficiency is one of the most important causes of ambiguous genitalia in children.

According to the journalist, the clinical report mentioned that an MRI detected that Khelif had no uterus but instead had internal testicles and a “micropenis”. After an MRI test, Khelif also underwent a chromosomal test, which further confirmed that Khelif has an XY karyotype. After examination, doctors had suggested that Khelif's parents may have been blood relatives, claimed Aoudia.

Khelif's medical report also recommended a “surgical correction and hormone therapy” to the boxer to ensure alignment between Khelif's self-perceived gender identity and biological identity.

In 2023, the International Boxing Association (IBA) had banned the boxer from participating in the World Championship Gold Medal fight in New Delhi.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Nov 2024, 06:21 AM IST
Business NewsSportsSports NewsAlgerian Olympic gold medalist boxer Imane Khelif, who was at the centre of gender row, confirmed as man

