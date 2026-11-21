Alireza Firouzja claimed the Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot in Budapest on Friday after drawing the Armageddon decider with the black pieces against Anish Giri. Firouzja had forced the tiebreak by taking the second day 12-8, reversing Giri’s 11-9 edge from Thursday’s opening day. The result gave Firouzja the pilot title and left Giri in second place.
Each knockout day consists of seven games: four Blitz games, two Rapid games and one Fast Classic. A Blitz win scores one point, a Rapid win four and a Fast Classic win eight, with half points for draws. Scores reset between days. Winning both days, or winning one and drawing the other, decides the match. One win apiece, or two drawn days, leads to Armageddon.
All four Blitz games in the final produced a winner. Anish Giri took the opener with White; Alireza Firouzja answered with two successive victories. Giri levelled the Blitz at 2-2 by winning the fourth with Black. Firouzja then won the first Rapid game with Black. A draw in the second Rapid left him 8-4 ahead entering Fast Classic.
Anish Giri needed a Fast Classic victory to clinch the title without a tiebreak, but that game was also drawn. The shared four points gave Alireza Firouzja a 12-8 daily win and sent the match to Armageddon, with Giri playing White and Firouzja Black. The Armageddon game was drawn after 35 moves. Black’s draw odds meant Firouzja secured the Budapest pilot title.
Fabiano Caruana finished third after a second daily victory over Maxime Vachier-Lagrave. Vachier-Lagrave won the first three Blitz games and drew the fourth for a 3.5-0.5 lead. Caruana responded by winning the first Rapid with White, and a draw in the second put him ahead 6.5-5.5. Their Fast Classic game was drawn after 30 moves, completing a 10.5-9.5 daily victory for Caruana. Having also won Thursday 11-9, he locked third place without an Armageddon, with Vachier-Lagrave fourth.
Richard Rapport finished 11th by beating Jorden van Foreest with White in Armageddon after 32 moves. Van Foreest had levelled the match by winning Friday 12-8. Magnus Carlsen secured 17th by winning his Armageddon with Black against Vladislav Artemiev. Carlsen edged the Blitz 2.5-1.5, but Artemiev’s Rapid success and Carlsen’s Fast Classic forfeit gave Artemiev a 15.5-4.5 day and forced the tiebreak. Artemiev placed 18th.
Hans Moke Niemann finished fifth after beating Jan-Krzysztof Duda with Black in Armageddon. Ian Nepomniachtchi took seventh by winning his Armageddon with White against Le Quang Liem. Wesley So secured 13th by drawing the Armageddon with Black against Levon Aronian, with Black’s draw odds deciding the match in So’s favour. Aronian finished 14th.