All six teams in cricket South Africa T20 League to be owned by IPL franchises

The commissioner for the new league, Graeme Smith said the league will take place in January and February 2023. “This is truly an exciting time for South African cricket; the overwhelming interest shows that the country remains valued in the global cricketing eco-system. The strong sports background of the respective owners and the global brands they manage ensures that South African cricket and the broader industry will benefit from their expertise and resources, as they bring stability and experience to the league," he said.