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Allen Bailey dies at 37: Former Chiefs and Falcons defensive end passes away in Florida home

Allen Bailey’s death at 37 brings an end to a career that spanned more than ten seasons in the league.

Aachal Maniyar
Published21 Oct 2026, 11:50 PM IST
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Former NFL defensive end Allen Bailey has passed away at the age of 37. His brother, Alford Bailey Jr., told TMZ that Bailey’s wife found him unresponsive yesterday inside their Florida home. The family believes the death resulted from natural causes, though no official confirmation has been released.

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Bailey was a third-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft who spent the bulk of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs before a short stint with the Atlanta Falcons. His passing has drawn attention from fans who followed his decade-long professional career.

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About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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