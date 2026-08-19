Alvin Kamara injury update: New Orleans Saints RB out at least one month with MCL sprain

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is expected to miss at least the next month after suffering a sprained MCL. The setback for the veteran creates an early challenge for the Saints as they shape their 2026 backfield.

Injury details and expected timeline Alvin Kamara, now 31, suffered the MCL sprain and will be sidelined for a minimum of four weeks. An MCL sprain often allows a full recovery without surgery when managed carefully, yet the New Orleans Saints will take a cautious approach. Medical staff will focus on reducing swelling, restoring stability, and gradually reintroducing contact drills. The team has not released a firm return date beyond the “at least one month” projection, leaving open the possibility that Kamara could miss additional time if progress is slower than hoped.

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Contract situation and roster context Alvin Kamara will play the 2026 season under a reworked contract that pays him a $6 million base salary with incentives that can push his total earnings to $8.5 million. The deal replaced an earlier structure that could have paid him up to $11.5 million in base salary. Three million of the previous salary had already become guaranteed last year, prompting the Saints to renegotiate in early March for salary-cap relief.

Around the same time, New Orleans signed former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr to a four-year contract averaging more than $12 million annually in the first three seasons. The combination of the two deals made the running-back position expensive in both cash and cap space. Before Kamara’s revision, the Saints had allocated roughly $21 million in cap dollars to seven running backs, the highest total in the league at that point.

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Current state of the running back group The New Orleans Saints backfield is already thin. Audric Estime remains out after an injury sustained in Saturday’s preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. On a positive note, Kendre Miller and Devin Neal both returned to practice on Tuesday after missing time since early August. Their availability gives the coaching staff more options while Kamara begins rehabilitation.

Kamara’s recent production has also raised questions. Last season he finished with career lows of 471 rushing yards, 186 receiving yards, and just one total touchdown. He dealt with injuries in each of the past two seasons, adding to the scrutiny surrounding his role at age 31.

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Looking ahead for Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints During organized team activities, Kamara expressed excitement about sharing carries with Etienne, recalling earlier success alongside Mark Ingram and Latavius Murray. That partnership will now have to wait. Etienne is expected to handle a heavier early-season workload, while Miller, Neal, and the remaining backs compete for snaps.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.