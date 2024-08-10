Aman Sehrawat recalls ‘speechless moment’ after winning bronze at Paris Olympics 2024: ‘Can’t believe I have…’

After clinching the bronze medal in the 57 kg freestyle wrestling event at the ongoing Paris Olympics, Indian grappler Aman Sehrawat said that he still couldn't believe that he won a medal for his country.

Livemint
Published10 Aug 2024, 06:26 AM IST
Paris: Bronze medalist India's Aman Sehrawat poses for photos during the victory ceremony for the men's 57kg free-style wrestling event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) (PTI08_10_2024_000042B)
Paris: Bronze medalist India’s Aman Sehrawat poses for photos during the victory ceremony for the men’s 57kg free-style wrestling event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) (PTI08_10_2024_000042B)(PTI)

India's young wrestling star, Aman Sehrawat, proved his mettle after clinching the bronze medal in his first Olympics. While recalling his ‘speechless moment’ at the podium, Sehrawat said it is still hard for him to believe that he has “won a medal for the country at the Olympics”.

"I am very happy and I still can't believe that I have won a medal for the country at the Olympics. I was hoping for the gold, but I am happy with bronze as well...," Aman told ANI.

India's youngest medal winner at Paris Olympics 2024

The 21-year-old Aman Sehrawat secured a bronze medal after he defeated Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz with a 13-5 on Friday. 

After winning India's first medal in wrestling at the ongoing summer games, it took hours for Sehrawat to believe that he has won the bronze medal in reality.

"It was a speechless moment when I stood on the podium... from today, my next target will be to prepare for the 2028 Olympics and 2026 Asian Games," he added. 

Sehrawat also told ANI that after winning bronze, his next target would be to clinch the gold medal in the next Olympics and excel in the Asian Games 2026.  Speaking to ANI, Aman said that he was hoping for the gold medal but was still happy to bag the bronze in the wrestling event.

During the match, the Puerto Rican grappler maintained lead after he secured a single-point hold. The lead was short-lived as Aman regained competition and scored points by targeting Darian Cruz's shoulders, reported PTI.

After Darian Cruz took the lead with a two-point move, Aman regained control. He maintained his powerful performance, which was showcased in the quarter-final and other matches as well. Aman secured additional points in the last 37 seconds and won the match with technical superiority.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:10 Aug 2024, 06:26 AM IST
HomeSportsSports NewsAman Sehrawat recalls ‘speechless moment’ after winning bronze at Paris Olympics 2024: ‘Can’t believe I have…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    332.60
    03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    9.9 (3.07%)

    Tata Steel

    151.80
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.86%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.95
    03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.65 (1.22%)

    Tata Power

    417.80
    03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    184.70
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.8 (9.35%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,444.55
    03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    315.9 (7.65%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    708.55
    03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    50.1 (7.61%)

    Affle India

    1,596.75
    03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    110.5 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,451.000.00
      Chennai
      71,212.000.00
      Delhi
      70,312.000.00
      Kolkata
      70,589.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue