Aman Sehrawat recalls ‘speechless moment’ after winning bronze at Paris Olympics 2024: ‘Can’t believe I have…’

India's young wrestling star, Aman Sehrawat, proved his mettle after clinching the bronze medal in his first Olympics. While recalling his ‘speechless moment’ at the podium, Sehrawat said it is still hard for him to believe that he has “won a medal for the country at the Olympics”.

"I am very happy and I still can't believe that I have won a medal for the country at the Olympics. I was hoping for the gold, but I am happy with bronze as well...," Aman told ANI.

#WATCH | Paris: On winning a bronze medal in the men's freestyle wrestling event at #ParisOlympics2024, wrestler Aman Sehrawat says, "I am very happy and I can't still believe that I have won a medal for the country at the Olympics..." pic.twitter.com/0t4v5JmPSQ — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2024

India's youngest medal winner at Paris Olympics 2024 The 21-year-old Aman Sehrawat secured a bronze medal after he defeated Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz with a 13-5 on Friday.

After winning India's first medal in wrestling at the ongoing summer games, it took hours for Sehrawat to believe that he has won the bronze medal in reality.

"It was a speechless moment when I stood on the podium... from today, my next target will be to prepare for the 2028 Olympics and 2026 Asian Games," he added.

During the match, the Puerto Rican grappler maintained lead after he secured a single-point hold. The lead was short-lived as Aman regained competition and scored points by targeting Darian Cruz's shoulders, reported PTI.