The Amazon Summer Sale 2024 heats up further with irresistible offers on sports and fitness equipment. Whether you're looking for bicycles, treadmills, air bikes, or dumbbells, now is the perfect time to upgrade your home gym or kick-start a new fitness routine. Explore the top deals and enjoy substantial savings on everything you need to stay active and healthy. Don't miss out on these discounts to boost your fitness journey!

Bicycles are up to 67% off

Most people rely on bicycles for starting their fitness journey, and we have shortlisted the best ones for you.

Grab attractive deals on bicycles for men at up to 67% off

2. Vaux Ibex 27.5T MTB Cycle for Men with Front Suspension & V-Brakes, Single Speed Mountain Bicycle for Adults with Steel Frame, Double Alloy Rims & Ralson Tyres, for Age Group 13+Years(Matte-Blue)

Get the best deals on bicycles for women at 67% off

Leader Lady Star Breeze

Urban Terrain Autumn Cycle

Gift adventures with bicycles for kids at 71% off

Beetle Bubblegum 20T Kids’ Bike

Leader Nitro Kids Cycle 12T

Never seen before deals on treadmills at 74% off

Treadmills are the most used and trusted gym equipment. These machines are a means of cardio for all.

Automatic treadmills at 74% discount

Lifelong FitPro LLTM111

Lifelong FitPro (2.5 HP Peak)

Multifunction manual treadmills for home workouts at 65% off

Fitkit by Cult FT801 4 in 1 Manual Multifunction Non Electric Treadmill

PowerMax Fitness MFT-400 Non-Electric Manual Treadmill

Cycle indoors with top deals on air bikes up to 77% off



It is not possible for everyone to go out for a small ride on their bicycles. For those people, air bike would be an excellent option.

5. Reach AB-110 Air Bike Exercise Cycle with Moving or Stationary Handle | Adjustable Resistance with Cushioned Seat | Fitness Cycle for Home Gym

6. SPARNOD FITNESS SAB-06_R Upright Air Bike Exercise Cycle for Home Gym - Dual Action for Full Body Workout - Adjustable Resistance, Height Adjustable seat, Without Back Rest (DIY Installation)

Top air bike brands in India

Lifelong

Lifelong Fit Pro Spin Fitness Bike

Lifelong LLEB104 AirBike with Moving Handle

Cockatoo

Cockatoo CB-01 Belt Drive Mechanism Upright Exercise Bike

Cockatoo CXB-05 Smart Series Foldable X-Bike

Work your entire body with Cross trainers at 61% off

A cross trainer offers a low-impact workout that reduces the strain on joints while still providing a vigorous cardiovascular exercise, making it ideal for all fitness levels. It simultaneously targets various muscle groups across the body, including arms, legs, and core, ensuring a balanced and effective fitness routine.

7. Cultsport smartcross b1 Bluetooth Enabled Elliptical Cross Trainer, Max Weight: 120kg for Home Gym Workout with 6 Months Warranty

8. Cockatoo CE03Advance Smart Series Elliptical Cross Trainer (1 Year Warranty, Free Installation Assistance)

Cross trainers under ₹ 10,000 at 62% off

Toppro Fitness Orbitrek Bike

Sparnod Fitness SOB-1000 Dual Orbitrek Elliptical Cross Trainer

Build your own gym at home with smith machines at 22% off

Smith machines are the best alternatives to visiting a gym. Bring home one today during the Amazon sale.

Check out workout balls at up to 57% off

A workout ball enhances core stability and balance by forcing your body to respond to the instability of the ball. Additionally, it can improve posture and muscle tone as it engages multiple muscle groups simultaneously during exercises. Choose from the best-sellers on Amazon summer sale.

STRAUSS Anti-Burst Rubber Gym Ball

Cockatoo Anti-Burst Gym Ball

Tone your muscles with strength balls

Amazon Brand - Symactive Strength Ball

USI UNIVERSAL 736SL8 Leather Medicine Ball

At Livemint,we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!