Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson has locked in his long-term future with the franchise, agreeing to a five-year, $208 million rookie-scale contract extension.
The agreement includes a 10 percent trade kicker. It represents the same percentage of the Rockets’ salary cap as the five-year, $185 million extension Alperen Sengun signed in 2024.
Amen Thompson agrees to massive 5-year, $208 million extension with Houston Rockets.
Thompson, 23, has developed into a versatile two-way force since Houston selected him fourth overall in the 2023 NBA Draft. Last season , he led the entire league in minutes played while posting career highs across the board: 18.3 points, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He ranked eighth in total steals and fourth in loose-ball recoveries.
He was also one of only nine players in the NBA to average at least 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Thompson was the youngest name on that exclusive list, which included teammate Sengun plus stars such as Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Scottie Barnes, Jalen Johnson, Paolo Banchero, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum.
With Fred VanVleet sidelined for much of last season, Amen Thompson spent significant time running the point. Yet his game has always transcended one position. He can slide to either guard spot or even the frontcourt depending on matchups, giving coach Ime Udoka rare flexibility.
That multi-positional skill set has helped the Rockets win 52 games in each of the past two seasons. The organization has now secured multiyear extensions for its young foundation of Thompson, Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason. Before last season, Houston also reached a two-year, $90 million extension with Kevin Durant that includes a player option for 2027-28.
Thompson becomes only the second player from the 2023 draft class to agree to a rookie extension, following San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama. Several other members of that group are expected to negotiate similar deals in the coming weeks, including Charlotte’s Brandon Miller, Detroit’s Ausar Thompson, Utah’s Keyonte George, Oklahoma City’s Cason Wallace, Milwaukee’s Jaime Jaquez Jr and Golden State’s Brandin Podziemski.
By committing early to Thompson, the Rockets send a clear message: they believe their young core is ready to contend for years. The $208 million investment reflects both his production and his projected growth as a two-way impact player in a loaded Western Conference.
For Houston fans, the deal removes any uncertainty about Thompson’s future and keeps the roster’s most dynamic young pieces intact heading into the 2026-27 season.