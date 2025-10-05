American football latest: Nico Lamaleava helps UCLA win first match of season, beat No. 7 Penn State

UCLA finally has its first victory of the season, thanks to Nico Iamaleava, who threw for a couple of touchdowns as well as ran for three more on their way to beating Pennsylvania State University, currently ranked no. 7, at the Rose Bowl.

Penn State, also known as the Nittany Lions, have now lost two games this season, the first one coming against Oregon. They now risk falling out of the Associated Press Top 25.

The Bruins (1-4, 1-1 Big Ten) were 25 1/2-point underdogs at the Rose Bowl, where tight ends coach Jerry Neuheisel called UCLA's offensive plays for the first time against Penn State's vaunted defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.

Leading 42-35, UCLA's Scooter Jackson came up with a huge stop of Drew Allar on 4th and 2 and the Nittany Lions turned the ball over on downs with 37 seconds left. Bruins punter Will Karoll took a safety that made it 42-37.

UCLA racked up 446 total yards to 357 for Penn State, while outrushing the Lions, 280 to 127, and going 10 of 16 on 3rd downs.

This was a historic victory for UCLA, who have now ended their streak of 16 straight losses against Top-10 teams. It is their first win against one of the Top 10 teams at home since 2007.

For Penn State, this loss will see them drop out of the AP Top 25. They were earlier on a 34-games winning streak against unranked teams, which has now come to a screeching halt with two consecutive losses.

Iamaleava creates record This was Iamaleava's best game since his eye-grabbing transfer to UCLA from Tennessee over the summer. He capped his day by scrambling right and running 7 yards into the end zone and then throwing a 2-point conversion pass to Kwazi Gilmer for a 42-28 lead with 6:41 left in the fourth. He was 17 of 24 for 166 yards passing and was the Bruins' top rusher with 16 carries for 128 yards.

With this he has become the first UCLA quarterback to complete three touchdowns and rush 120+ yards in a game in 25 years.