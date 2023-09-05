Amitabh Bachchan gets ‘golden ticket’ of Cricket World Cup 2023

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has given a golden ticket to the 2023 Cricket World Cup to Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. The cricket board made the announcement on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X, BCCI said, "Golden ticket for our golden icons! BCCI Honorary Secretary@JayShah had the privilege of presenting our golden ticket to none other than the "Superstar of the Millennium," Shri@SrBachchan."

“A legendary actor and a devoted cricket enthusiast, Shri Bachchan's unwavering support for #TeamIndia continues to inspire us all. We're thrilled to have him join us for the @ICC @CricketWorldCup2023," BCCI added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The board has also announced India's World Cup squad today. The World Cup Indian cricket team includes — Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Also Read: India World Cup 2023 Squad Announcement Live Updates Ten teams will feature in this biggest Cricket World Cup ever, to be played across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and the final. The event will feature 48 matches to be played across 46 days.

The venues other than Ahmedabad and Chennai are Bengaluru, Delhi, Dharamsala, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune. While Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram will join Hyderabad in hosting the practice games. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Eight teams have qualified for the 46-day event through the Cricket World Cup Super League while the final two spots were decided by the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier taking place in Zimbabwe. Sri Lanka and the Netherlands grabbed the two final spots in the tournament.