Why Anand Mahindra ‘never had doubt’ of paralympic archer Sheetal Devi's inclusion in able-bodied category at Asia Cup

Sheetal Devi celebrated being selected to represent India in the Asia Cup 2025 in the able-bodied category with an emotional post on X. Industrialist Anand Mahindra responded saying he ‘never had doubt’ in her abilities.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated7 Nov 2025, 02:56 PM IST
Sheetal Devi celebrated being selected to represent India in the Asia Cup 2025 in the able-bodied category with an emotional post on X, as 'one step closer' to achieving her dream of competing alongside the able-bodied and win medals.
Sheetal Devi celebrated being selected to represent India in the Asia Cup 2025 in the able-bodied category with an emotional post on X, as 'one step closer' to achieving her dream of competing alongside the able-bodied and win medals. (Sheetal Devi via X (Twitter) )

Billionaire industrialist and active social media presence Anand Mahindra has again expressed his faith in Indian paralympic sportswoman Sheetal Devi in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The Mahindra Group Chair took to social media to acknowledge Sheetal Devi's post on her inclusion in the “able-bodied” category for Team India at the Asia Cup 2025, stating that her “never had any doubt” in her talent.

Also Read | How much India's richest man Mukesh Ambani donated in FY25 and where

What did Anand Mahindra say to Sheetal Devi on X?

Anand Mahindra quoted the one-armed archer's emotional post saying, “Sheetal, I never had ANY doubt that you were ‘able-bodied.’ In fact, you are more able-bodied than all the rest of us …”

He added, “And your heart is the strongest… You make India proud.”

This is not the first time that the businessman has posted praise and encouragement for the athlete. In September too, Anand Mahindra congratulated Sheetal Devi for her historic Gold medal at the World Para Archery Championship.

Also Read | These philanthropists have donated over ₹100 crore in FY25: Check full list

‘One step closer’ to small dream, says Olympic medalist Sheetal Devi

Sheetal Devi celebrated being selected to represent India in the Asia Cup 2025 in the able-bodied category with an emotional post on X. The tournament will take place from November 14-23, 2025 in Doha, Qatar.

“When I started competing, I had a small dream - to one day compete alongside the able-bodied and win medals. I didn’t make it at first, but I kept going, learning from every setback. Now, that dream is one step closer,” Sheetal Devi said.

“In the Asia Cup trials, I secured Rank 3 and will now represent India in the Asia Cup - in the able-bodied category. Dreams take time. Work. Believe. Repeat,” she added.

Also Read | Rohini Nilekani to Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw — most generous women donors in India

Who is Sheetal Devi, celebrated Indian archer?

Sheetal Devi, the 18-year-old from Jammu and Kashmir, made history on September 27, 2025, by winning gold against Turkiye player Oznur Cure Girdi, in the women's individual compound archery category at the ongoing World Para Archery Championship. She defeated Girdi, the world number one, 146-143 to cement her first place in the event. The win also marked her third medal at the Championships.

She has earlier won the mixed team bronze with Toman Kumar after beating Great Britain's pair of Jodie Grinham and Nathan MacQueen 152-149. Further, in the compound women's open team event, Sheetal and Sarita secured the silver medal after losing to Turkey in the gold medal clash.

In the 2024 Paris Paralympics as well, Sheetal Devi brought home a bronze medal in the mixed team category, after securing a 145-140 win over Great Britain's Jodie Grinham.

IndiaAsia Cup 2025SportsNews
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025

Business NewsSportsSports NewsWhy Anand Mahindra ‘never had doubt’ of paralympic archer Sheetal Devi's inclusion in able-bodied category at Asia Cup
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.