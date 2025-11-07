Why Anand Mahindra ‘never had doubt’ of paralympic archer Sheetal Devi's inclusion in able-bodied category at Asia Cup

Billionaire industrialist and active social media presence Anand Mahindra has again expressed his faith in Indian paralympic sportswoman Sheetal Devi in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The Mahindra Group Chair took to social media to acknowledge Sheetal Devi's post on her inclusion in the “able-bodied” category for Team India at the Asia Cup 2025, stating that her “never had any doubt” in her talent.

What did Anand Mahindra say to Sheetal Devi on X? Anand Mahindra quoted the one-armed archer's emotional post saying, “Sheetal, I never had ANY doubt that you were ‘able-bodied.’ In fact, you are more able-bodied than all the rest of us …”

He added, “And your heart is the strongest… You make India proud.”

This is not the first time that the businessman has posted praise and encouragement for the athlete. In September too, Anand Mahindra congratulated Sheetal Devi for her historic Gold medal at the World Para Archery Championship.

‘One step closer’ to small dream, says Olympic medalist Sheetal Devi Sheetal Devi celebrated being selected to represent India in the Asia Cup 2025 in the able-bodied category with an emotional post on X. The tournament will take place from November 14-23, 2025 in Doha, Qatar.

“When I started competing, I had a small dream - to one day compete alongside the able-bodied and win medals. I didn’t make it at first, but I kept going, learning from every setback. Now, that dream is one step closer,” Sheetal Devi said.

“In the Asia Cup trials, I secured Rank 3 and will now represent India in the Asia Cup - in the able-bodied category. Dreams take time. Work. Believe. Repeat,” she added.

Who is Sheetal Devi, celebrated Indian archer? Sheetal Devi, the 18-year-old from Jammu and Kashmir, made history on September 27, 2025, by winning gold against Turkiye player Oznur Cure Girdi, in the women's individual compound archery category at the ongoing World Para Archery Championship. She defeated Girdi, the world number one, 146-143 to cement her first place in the event. The win also marked her third medal at the Championships.

She has earlier won the mixed team bronze with Toman Kumar after beating Great Britain's pair of Jodie Grinham and Nathan MacQueen 152-149. Further, in the compound women's open team event, Sheetal and Sarita secured the silver medal after losing to Turkey in the gold medal clash.