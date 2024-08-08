Anand Mahindra reacts to India’s bronze medal in Olympics Hockey: ’I just broke the world record for...’

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra—who is known for his activeness on social media, inspirational videos, and complimenting talents—has praised the Indian hockey team after India beat Spain 2-1 to win bronze in men's hockey at the Paris Olympics on Thursday.

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published8 Aug 2024, 09:15 PM IST
Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the Mahindra Group chairman said, “After all the heartbreaks of the past few days, I think I just broke the world record for holding one’s breath….I exhaled only in the last second before the whistle…So thank you #TeamIndia for the life support system.”

It is important to note that the billionaire businessman always compliments the talents.

Earlier on Monday, the Business tycoon reacted to Indian hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh post ahead of men’s hockey semi-finals match at Paris Olympics. Anand Mahindra said he will cheer for PR Sreejesh in historic men's hockey semi-final match against Germany.

Mahindra called Sreejesh his ‘Monday Motivation’ a day after the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist beat Great Britain in a tense shoot-out at the Stade Yves-du-Manoir. India defied the odds, playing with one man down for nearly three-quarters of the game to emerge victorious on August 4.

“Thank you @16Sreejesh for reminding us that: In sport, battle or business, Defending your ‘home’ is an essential element for victory. You are my #MondayMotivation [sic], ” the billionaire posted.

Ahead of the Men's Semifinal hockey match against Germany scheduled for today at 10:30 pm (IST), Anand Mahindra responded, "Will be cheering for you today. Good luck.”

The Indian team clinched a second successive bronze medal at the Olympic Games for the first time in 52 years with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Spain, giving veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh a fitting farewell on Thursday.

India, who claimed the bronze in Tokyo Games after a hiatus of 41 years, lived up to the expectations despite not having a perfect build-up to the Games.

The last time India won back-to-back Olympic medals was in 1968 (bronze) and 1972 editions (bronze).

 

 

First Published:8 Aug 2024, 09:15 PM IST
