Anand Mahindra reacts to India’s bronze medal in Olympics Hockey: ’I just broke the world record for...’

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra—who is known for his activeness on social media, inspirational videos, and complimenting talents— has praised the Indian hockey team after India beat Spain 2-1 to win bronze in men's hockey at the Paris Olympics on Thursday.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the Mahindra Group chairman said, “After all the heartbreaks of the past few days, I think I just broke the world record for holding one’s breath….I exhaled only in the last second before the whistle…So thank you #TeamIndia for the life support system.”

🇮🇳👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽#Bronze pic.twitter.com/nXNWrAeIyU — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 8, 2024

It is important to note that the billionaire businessman always compliments the talents.

Earlier on Monday, the Business tycoon reacted to Indian hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh post ahead of men’s hockey semi-finals match at Paris Olympics. Anand Mahindra said he will cheer for PR Sreejesh in historic men's hockey semi-final match against Germany.

Mahindra called Sreejesh his ‘Monday Motivation’ a day after the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist beat Great Britain in a tense shoot-out at the Stade Yves-du-Manoir. India defied the odds, playing with one man down for nearly three-quarters of the game to emerge victorious on August 4.

“Thank you @16Sreejesh for reminding us that: In sport, battle or business, Defending your ‘home’ is an essential element for victory. You are my #MondayMotivation [sic], ” the billionaire posted.

You are my #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/52zwaYS8ny — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 5, 2024

Ahead of the Men's Semifinal hockey match against Germany scheduled for today at 10:30 pm (IST), Anand Mahindra responded, "Will be cheering for you today. Good luck.”

The Indian team clinched a second successive bronze medal at the Olympic Games for the first time in 52 years with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Spain, giving veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh a fitting farewell on Thursday.

India, who claimed the bronze in Tokyo Games after a hiatus of 41 years, lived up to the expectations despite not having a perfect build-up to the Games.