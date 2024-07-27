Business tycoon Anand Mahindra on Saturday reacted to Paris Olympic 2024 Opening Ceremony which was turned into a parade down the River Seine rather than a stadium-based show. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It was for the first time that an opening ceremony has taken place outside a stadium.

Re-posting a 23-seconds video of an Owl which is cluelessly looking here and there and briefly falling sleepy, before opening the eyes again, Mahindra said," That's me watching the #Paris2024 opening ceremony and trying to figure out what was going on, where it was going on and why it was going on…"

Boats carrying members of delegations sail along the Seine during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 26, 2024.

Meanwhile, on Day 1 on Saturday, after a shaky start for India, ace shooter Manu Bhaker finished third in the qualification round of Women's 10 Metre Air Pistol to qualify for the final at the ongoing Paris Olympics.

The opening ceremony, which was held amid rains and arson attack on France rail network, saw participation of 6,000-odd athletes, 3,000 performers, 300,000 spectators and dozens of world leaders.

France's three-time Olympic gold medallists Marie-Jose Perec and Teddy Riner then lit the Olympic cauldron, suspended on a hot-air balloon, before Canada's Celine Dion sang Edith Piaf's "Hymn to Love", in her first public performance in years, drawing huge cheers from the crowd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 30-metre (98 ft) high balloon carrying a 7-metre diametre ring of fire took to the air and was hovering dozens of metres above the ground.

The two most decorated athletes in the Games' history, Michael Phelps and Martin Fourcade, unveiled the gold, silver and bronze medals.

France's interior minister praised security forces after no major issues were reported during the opening ceremony of the Olympics.

Up to 45,000 police and gendarmes as well as 10,000 soldiers have been deployed for Olympic security.

No major incidents at opening ceremony “We did it," French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on the social platform X, praising an “event without incident."

"After four years of intense work to prepare for the world's biggest sport event, we have never been prouder of our security forces," he added.

