Ancy Sojan breaks Anju Bobby George's 22-year-old national long jump record with 6.88m leap

Kerala's Ancy Sojan produced the performance of her career by breaking Anju Bobby George's long-standing national record in the women's long jump at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.
The 25-year-old soared to a remarkable 6.88 metres in her fifth attempt, eclipsing the previous national record of 6.83m set by Indian athletics legend Anju Bobby George at the Athens Olympics on August 27, 2004. The record had remained unbeaten for nearly 22 years.
Competing with impressive consistency throughout the final, Ancy opened with a jump of 6.73m before registering a foul in her second attempt. She followed it up with efforts of 6.67m and 6.72m before producing the historic 6.88m leap with a legal wind reading of +0.7m/s.
She rounded off her competition with a final jump of 6.69m to comfortably secure the national title.
After landing the record-breaking jump, Ancy looked anxiously towards the scoreboard before raising her hands in disbelief as the distance flashed on the screen. The crowd responded with loud applause as she realised she had rewritten Indian athletics history.
The record-breaking effort also surpassed the National Inter-State Championships meet record of 6.63m, which had been held by Mayookha Johny since 2011.
Ancy had already crossed the qualification standard of 6.48m for the Asian Games with her opening jump, but continued to improve throughout the competition before setting the new national benchmark.
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