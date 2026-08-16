Anders Antonsen says he won’t mind paying $5000 fine again to skip India Open over Delhi pollution

Danish badminton star Anders Antonsen has made his position clear. The world number four is happy with the playing conditions at the BWF World Championships in Delhi but has no plans to return for the India Open if it stays scheduled in the high-pollution months of January or February.

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Antonsen skipped the India Open Super 750 earlier this year because of severe air pollution in the national capital. He paid the mandatory $5000 fine for his withdrawal and has now spoken openly about the issue during a pre-tournament media interaction at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

Happy with World Championships setup The 28-year-old was complimentary about the current facilities. “As far as the conditions go, the hall is pretty and practice facilities are good,” Antonsen told reporters. “I haven’t been here for over three years. I pulled out of the India Open due to air pollution. I know there is a big difference in pollution season by season. Right now, it’s fine.”

He pointed out that the difference between winter and the current period is significant. The clean air and well-maintained courts have given him confidence heading into the men’s singles draw.

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Also Read | Anders Antonsen pulls out of India Open 2026 due to air pollution in Delhi

Fine is not a deterrent When asked whether he would compete at next year’s India Open, Antonsen did not hesitate. He said he is prepared to pay the fine again if the tournament remains in the pollution-heavy window.

“Every year, when I see the calendar, I am like, okay, they are just instantly giving me a $5,000 fine. I don’t know if next year will be the same. I haven’t really decided 100% yet,” he said.

He went further and questioned the timing of the event. “The pollution during that season is pretty insane. I don’t think it is the right move for the BWF to host the tournament in January or February in Delhi. Hosted this time around, it seems much better from my perspective.”

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Denmark’s medal hope without Viktor Axelsen With former world champion Viktor Axelsen absent, Antonsen becomes Denmark’s strongest medal prospect in the men’s singles. The pressure of carrying national expectations does not bother him.

“No, I don’t feel any additional pressure. The only pressure I feel is the pressure coming from within. I hold myself to high standards and I want to win and claim the biggest titles,” Antonsen said.

The world number four has built a reputation for consistency and big-match temperament. His straight-talking approach on the pollution issue has once again put the spotlight on the challenges of staging major badminton events in Delhi during winter months.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.