Angel Citys Savy King released from hospital after on-field collapse, thanks fans

Angel City defender Savy King has been released from the hospital, just more than a week after she collapsed on the field during a match and needed surgery to treat a heart abnormality.

King posted a photo of herself in the hospital holding a heart-shaped pillow and giving a thumbs up on social media Sunday.

“I’m still finding the words to express just how much your love and support have meant to me over these past few days. What I do know is that I wouldn’t be getting through this without my incredible family by my side, my amazing teammates who have shown up for me and prayed for me, the fans, the entire soccer community, and the outstanding medical team here at ACFC who saved my life and cared for me every step of the way,” she wrote on the post. “I know God’s got me and I’m looking forward to recovering and getting back out on the field!”

Angel City issued a statement that said King had been released from the hospital the day before.

King, 20, collapsed during the second half in a National Women's Soccer League match between Angel City and the visiting Utah Royal on May 9.

She was treated on the field for more than 10 minutes before she was taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Once there, doctors discovered a heart abnormality and she underwent surgery on Tuesday. Her prognosis was good, the team said.

Players and fans alike were shaken by the incident but the match continued, a move that was widely criticized. The league later said it was reviewing its policies.

The NWSL Players Association was among those that said the match should not have continued.

“These moments demand humanity, sound judgment, and restraint. Any medical emergency that requires the administration of life-saving care should bring play to an end. The match should not have continued,” the NWSLPA said.

On Friday, a league statement expressed regret for allowing the match to continue.

“The health and well being of the entire NWSL community remains our top priority, and in any similar situation going forward the game should and would be abandoned,” said the statement.

Angel City visited Bay FC in a match on Saturday night, the team's first since King's collapse. Before kickoff at San Jose's PayPal Park, both teams wore shirts with ‘SK3’ printed on the front as a tribute to King. Angel City captain Sarah Gorden also held up King’s jersey during the team photo.

NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman spoke to reporters at halftime.

“All we could do is learn from the experience and conclude that in a future situation, we will ensure that our policies and protocols do not allow the game to continue," she said in her first comments about King's collapse.

King was the second-overall pick in the 2024 NWSL draft by expansion Bay FC and played 18 games for the club. She was traded to Angel City in February and had started in eight games for the team this season.