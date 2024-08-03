Angela Carini apologises to Algeria’s Imane Khelif amid gender row at Paris Olympics 2024; ‘nothing to do with her…’

  • Angela Carini has apologized to her Algerian opponent, Imane Khelif for bowing out of their match on Thursday without shaking hands.

Published3 Aug 2024, 02:52 PM IST
Paris 2024 Olympics - Boxing - Women's 66kg - Prelims - Round of 16 - North Paris Arena, Villepinte, France - August 01, 2024. Imane Khelif of Algeria and Angela Carini of Italy in action. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Paris 2024 Olympics - Boxing - Women’s 66kg - Prelims - Round of 16 - North Paris Arena, Villepinte, France - August 01, 2024. Imane Khelif of Algeria and Angela Carini of Italy in action. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes(REUTERS)

Italian boxer Angela Carini has apologized to her Algerian opponent, Imane Khelif for walking out of their contest on Friday without the customary handshake. Carini, who earlier said it "hurt too much" to continue the bout, stated in a recent interview that she was angry because her chance of winning the Olympic medal had gone up in smoke. 

In an interaction with Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport, Carini said,  “The controversy saddened me, and I apologize to Imane Khelif as well. It had nothing to do with her; she was there to fight just like I was… I'm sorry for my opponent, too. If the IOC said she can fight, I respect that decision."

"It could have been the match of a lifetime, but I had to preserve my life as well in that moment." Carini said in a later interaction with BBC Sport. 

A fresh controversy had erupted on Thursday after Carini decided to abandon the bout in just 46 seconds. The 25 year old had taken a punch to her face in the first 30 seconds of the fight and went to the corner to adjust her headgear and went back to fight but soon afterwards abandoned the bout. 

Many on social media including Former US President Donald Trump, Italy Prime Minister Georgia Meloni and Harry Potter author JK Rowling questioned the International Olympic Committee's decision on allowing Khelif to compete. Notably, Khelif was banned from 2023 world championships after failing the eligibility tests set by the now banned International Boxing Association. 

IOC reacts to criticism of Khelif's participation:

IOC in a statement released on Thursday defended their decision to allow Khelif to participate, stating that the gender and age of athletes are based on the information available on their passport and Khelif was assigned female at birth.

“Every person has the right to practice sport without discrimination… All athletes participating in the boxing tournament of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 comply with the competition’s eligibility and entry regulations, as well as all applicable medical regulations set by the Paris 2024 Boxing Unit (PBU),” IOC noted in its statement.

 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint.

3 Aug 2024, 02:52 PM IST
Angela Carini apologises to Algeria's Imane Khelif amid gender row at Paris Olympics 2024; 'nothing to do with her…'

