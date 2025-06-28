Angels manager Ron Washington (health) out for rest of season

Ron Washington will not manage the Los Angeles Angels for the rest of the season due to a health concern, the team announced Friday.

Bench coach Ray Montgomery will act as interim manager. Ryan Goins was promoted to the team's bench coach.

Washington, 73, experienced shortness of breath and heavy fatigue while the Angels were playing a four-game road series against the New York Yankees last week. He returned to Los Angeles and underwent tests on June 20 but the team didn't elaborate on the details or results.

Washington reportedly discussed his situation with players and coaches prior to leaving New York but has not spoken to reporters. He has not been in the dugout but has been around the team, according to general manager Perry Minasian, who said last Friday his main concern is for Washington's health.

"We all know how important this is for all of us, but health is more important than anything, and me personally, I'm not letting him back in the dugout until I know he's 100 percent OK. I love the guy too much," Minasian said.

Washington is in his second season with the Angels and has a 103-139 record with the team. Los Angeles is 40-40 this season.

Overall, Washington holds a 767-750 record in 10 seasons. He guided Texas (2007-14) to the World Series in 2010 and 2011 with the Rangers losing each time.

Montgomery, 55, is in his fourth season on the Angels' coaching staff. Goins, 37, has been an infield coach for the Angels since last spring, following an eight-year playing career with the Toronto Blue Jays, Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox.