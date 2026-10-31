Who is Anmol Kharb? Indian shuttler who beat Unnati Hooda to set up Hylo Open semifinal against PV Sindhu

Anmol Kharb has booked India’s place in the women’s singles final at the Hylo Open. The 19-year-old world No. 53 defeated compatriot and sixth seed Unnati Hooda 21-17, 18-21, 21-16 in a 68-minute quarterfinal on Friday. The victory set up an all-Indian semifinal against second seed PV Sindhu at the BWF Super 500 tournament in Germany.
Anmol Kharb took the opening game, dropped the second, and stayed steady in the decider to get past the higher-ranked Unnati Hooda. Earlier in the week, she had beaten Sri Lanka’s Ranithma Liyanage and Denmark’s Line Christophersen to reach the last eight.
PV Sindhu advanced with a straightforward 21-12, 21-10 win over Denmark’s Amalie Schulz in just 28 minutes. It was Sindhu’s first event since finishing runner-up at the French Open. The two Indians are scheduled to meet in the semifinal at 6:40 pm IST on Saturday at the Saarlandhalle.
Notably, they have faced each other once before. Sindhu won that meeting 21-17, 21-15 at the 2024 Syed Modi International.
Anmol Kharb was born on 20 January 2007 in Faridabad, Haryana. She started playing badminton after watching her elder brother Hardik. She represented Dayanand Public School in Faridabad before shifting to the Sunrise Shuttlers Academy in Noida, where she trains under coach Kusumm Singh.
In 2023, at the age of 16, she claimed the senior women’s singles national title in Guwahati.
(More to follow)
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