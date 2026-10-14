Ann Li upsets No.1 seed Aryna Sabalenka in three-set Wuhan Open thriller; registers biggest win of her career

Ann Li produced the biggest win of her career on Wednesday, coming from a set down to defeat the top seed Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(5) in the second round of the Dongfeng Voyah Wuhan Open. The American world number 31, converted her 10th match point after Sabalenka had saved nine earlier in the decider, ending the world No. 2’s campaign at a tournament she has won three times. The game lasted for two-hours and 27 minutes.

Aryna Sabalenka loses control after strong start Aryna Sabalenka looked firmly in charge after claiming the opening set 6-3 and establishing a 4-2 lead in the second. From that point, Ann Li began to turn the match around. The American swung the momentum in her favour halfway through the second set, levelling the contest and forcing a deciding set.

The four-time major winner was playing with protective taping around her right knee. She asked for the trainer after being broken early in the third set and appeared to struggle with her movement for the remainder of the match. Despite the physical issue, Sabalenka showed her fighting qualities by erasing a 2-5 deficit. She saved nine match points during the comeback attempt, repeatedly extending the contest.

Also Read | Alexander Zverev holds off Bublik’s charge to seal Shanghai quarterfinal spot

Li eventually steadied herself and converted her tenth match point to close out the victory. The win sends the American into the last 16, where she will face Indonesia’s Janice Tjen.

Recent struggles continue for the top seed The defeat continues a difficult period for Aryna Sabalenka. Only last week she exited the China Open in the third round after losing to Nikola Bartunkova. She also lost the world number one ranking to Elena Rybakina last month and has not won a title since March.

Wednesday’s result means Sabalenka has now fallen at the first hurdle in Wuhan after arriving as the clear favourite. The protective knee taping and mid-match trainer call added further questions about her physical condition heading into the later stages of the Asian swing.

Ann Li capitalises on key moments For Ann Li, the victory represented one of the biggest wins of her career. Ranked outside the top 30, she took full advantage of Aryna Sabalenka’s dip in form and movement issues in the later stages. By saving the match after Sabalenka had fought back from 2-5, Li showed composure under pressure to finish the job.