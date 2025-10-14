Another ‘handshake snub’ looms? ‘If Indian players don’t shake hands…’, What Pakistan advised their junior hockey team

Ahead of their Sultan of Johor Cup clash in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has urged its youth national team players to focus on their game and avoid any confrontations or emotional displays against India, amid lingering sports-related tensions between the two nations.

A senior official of PHF said that the players had been told to be mentally prepared for a no handshakes policy from the Indian team.

“The players have been told that if the Indian players don’t shake hands before or after the match, just ignore the gesture and move on. They have also been told to avoid any emotional tussles or signs during the game,” a senior PHF official told PTI.

Why Has the PHF Issued This Advice? The warning from Pakistan Hockey Federation comes in the context of heightened sports tensions following ‘Operation Sindoor’ and the Pahalgam terror attack, which have spilled over into sporting encounters. The precedent was set during the 2025 Asia Cup men’s cricket tournament, when diplomatic and sporting decorum broke down.

The Indian cricket team refused to shake hands with Pakistani players, who in turn boycotted presentation ceremonies and press conferences, lodging complaints with the International Cricket Council (ICC). The standoff escalated to such an extent that India has yet to accept their trophy from the Asian Cricket Council chief and Pakistani minister Mohsin Naqvi.

How Have Previous Matches Between India and Pakistan Unfolded? Similar incidents have been observed across multiple sports. The India-Pakistan women’s cricket match in Colombo during the 2025 World Cup group stage continued the no-handshake policy. In football tournaments, Pakistani players have occasionally engaged in provocative celebrations that intensified tensions.

What Can Be Expected in the Sultan of Johor Cup? The Indian junior men’s hockey team is expected to maintain a similar stance, potentially avoiding handshakes with the Pakistani side.

The PHF’s instructions aim to ensure the youth team remains disciplined and focused on performance, rather than getting embroiled in political or emotional theatrics.

What Is Pakistan’s Recent Hockey Record? Pakistan had previously refused to send its team to India for the men’s hockey Asia Cup in August, held in Rajgir, Bihar, with Bangladesh taking their place. In the tournament, Pakistan began strongly with a 7-1 victory over hosts Malaysia, but suffered a defeat to Great Britain in their second match.

The official said that they had told the players to just focus on their matches.