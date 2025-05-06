Anthony Volpe is back in the Yankees' lineup, 2 days after hurting shoulder

NEW YORK (AP) — Gold Glove shortstop Anthony Volpe was back in the New York Yankees’ starting lineup Monday night, two days after he injured his left shoulder diving for a grounder.

Volpe did not play in Sunday’s 7-5 loss to Tampa Bay but was penciled in to bat sixth in Monday’s rain-threatened series opener against San Diego.

“I talked to him on the way home last night and he said he can do everything so, yeah, I feel like we dodged something there,” manager Aaron Boone said.

Volpe remained in the game after his unsuccessful attempt at a backhand stab on Christopher Morel’s eighth-inning single Saturday, which sparked a two-run rally in Tampa Bay’s 3-2 win. An X-ray and MRI were negative, and Boone said Volpe was cleared by a team doctor and athletic trainers.

Volpe, who turned 24 on April 28, is hitting .233 with five homers, 19 RBIs and four stolen bases in his third season with the Yankees.

Sidelined since straining his left calf in his spring training debut on March 1, DJ LeMahieu could make his season debut on the West Coast trip that starts Friday.

LeMahieu has played six rehab games with Double-A Somerset starting April 22 and likely will move to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday. He had a cortisone injection last week in his right hip, an injury stemming from last year.

“The cortisone helped a lot,” LeMahieu said.

With second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. sidelined by a strained right oblique, LeMahieu will continue to see time at second base rather than third.

Asked about LeMahieu's availability on the road trip, which runs through May 14, Boone said: “Possible. We'll see."

Marcus Stroman, who hasn't pitched in a game since April 11 because of inflammation in his left knee, was to throw a bullpen Monday. Boone said if that goes well, Stroman could face hitters in batting practice this week.

A right-hander who turned 34 on Thursday, Stroman is 0-1 with an 11.57 ERA in three starts. He had a cortisone shot after he allowed five runs and got two outs in a loss to San Francisco.