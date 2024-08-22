Days after delivering a fighting performance at the Paris Olympics 2024, 24-year-old Indian table tennis player Archana Kamath has decided to quit the sport, citing her passion for studying, reported Indian Express on 22 August. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kamath was part of a three-member Indian women's table tennis team that failed to reach the semi-finals in the Paris Olympics.

She was the only Indian table tennis player who won the only match against Germany in the tie against a much higher-ranked Xiaona Shan.

Despite being referred to as one of the finest table tennis players in India, when asked why she quit the sport, she cited a desire to pursue higher education in the United States.

"If I have retired from competitive table tennis, it is only and only because of my passion for academics. Having been the recipient of extraordinary support, including financial, I can confidently say, that it wasn't in any way a financial decision," IE quoted her as saying from Michigan where she is currently studying.

Kamath shook the TT world with her retirement decision, and there were reports that the sport isn't financially viable in India. But she denied it and said she was well-supported throughout her career.

"I have had a wonderful 15 years with table tennis, and there is no greater honour than getting an opportunity to give my best for my country. The last thing I want to do is pull people away from table tennis. It is an amazing sport that I have had the privilege of playing for a long time and my love for it continues," Kamath said.

Adding that OGQ, TOPS, Indian Oil have supported her journey, she said, "I have received extraordinary support, and I neither have the right nor inclination to complain on that front – doing so would be extremely unfair to the athletes who have really struggled for want of support."

How others reacted: Girish Kamath, Archana's father, noted that his daughter has taken the decision with absolutely no regrets.

"Archana has always been academically oriented and all along her TT career has pursued her studies with graduation in Economics and has recently completed the requirements for a Masters degree in International Relations, Strategies and Securities. Having played table tennis with so much dedication and passion for more than 15 years which culminated in her representing our country at the Olympics, she felt it's time for her to pursue her other passion- full-time studies. She has taken this difficult step with absolutely no regrets and after having given her best for the sport and the country," IE quoted Archana's father as saying.

National table tennis coach Massimo Costantini though expressed his worries over India losing one of its top TT talent.

He said, "When I saw Archana competing, I thought, Ok, we have won another tile in our mosaic of Indian table tennis players. I was aware of her always thinking about academics. It didn't surprise me much but I understand her decision."