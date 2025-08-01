Archers Sahil Rajesh Jadhav, Shrey Bhardwaj say winning global gold medals ‘a test of focus and stamina’

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) Kolkata on Friday felicitated two upcoming archers who won gold medals in major international tournaments recently. NCOE trainee Sahil Rajesh Jadhav clinched gold and silver medals at the FISU World University Games in Germany last week, and Shrey Bhardwaj won a hattrick of golds at the World Police and Fire Games in the USA recently.

The spotlight was on 24-year-old archer Jadhav, who won one of the only two gold medals India garnered at the World University Games held in Rhine-Ruhr from July 16-27. Jadhav won the gold medal in the men's individual compound event after eliminating Ajay Scott of Great Britain in a tight final (149-148). Maharashtra lad Jadhav also won the men's compound team silver after a closely-contested (232-231) tie versus Turkey.

"The final was incredibly tense and every arrow counted," said Jadhav. "I just tried to stick to my process and what my coach, Haresh Kumar, taught me. Seeing the flag go up while on the podium is a moment I'll never forget. My coaches told me that winning the gold was important and am happy that I kept my concentration,” said Jadhav. The World University gold was his maiden international medal.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Shrey Bhardwaj achieved a rare sweep at the World Police and Fire Games held in Birmingham, Alabama, USA from June 27-July 4. Bhardwaj from Jamshedpur won the recurve gold in outdoor, 3D, and field archery categories. The 3D format is a unique category where archers have to figure out the targets in semi darkness. He joined SAI NCOE Kolkata in 2024.

"Switching between three different formats is a real test of focus and stamina. To win all three is an amazing feeling. I'm proud to represent UP Police and the country, and it's a credit to the tough, consistent training we get at the NCOE in Kolkata," said Bhardwaj, who wanted to become a cricketer but later found his feet in archery.

SAI Kolkata has traditionally produced top archers ever since Limba Ram grabbed headlines with his talent in the late Eighties. From a junior national champion to becoming Asian champion in 1992, Limba trained at Kolkata’s SAI centre. Olympians Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das, Bombayla Devi et al have all trained here.

"We are all incredibly proud of what Sahil and Shrey have accomplished," said Amar Jyoti, Regional Director-in-Charge at SAI NCOE Kolkata. “Sahil and Shrey's success shows that this legacy is in good hands and reinforces our commitment to developing the next generation of champions. We see immense future potential here, and these wins will undoubtedly inspire our younger athletes who are starting their careers," added Amar Jyoti.

Bombayla Devi pins hope on young archers Olympians Bombayla Devi and Mangal Singh Champia, who were present at the felicitation event, felt Indian archers have turned the corner and displayed the ability to be among the best in the world. Both Bombayla and Champia stressed the need for mental strength during pressure moments.